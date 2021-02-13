 Skip to main content
WIAA state wrestling: C-FC's Foley places sixth at 138
WIAA State Wrestling

Zach Foley knew that several challenges awaited him at the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday.

The Cochrane-Fountain City High School senior passed two of those tests and came up a little short in two others on his way to a sixth-place finish at 138 pounds at Wausau East on Saturday.

Foley (10-5), ranked fifth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, lost to eighth-ranked Tyler Sunday of Clear Lake 5-2 in the fifth-place match to finish his second state tournament. Foley was fourth at 132 as a junior.

Foley's day started with the defending Division 3 126-pound state champion in Stratford junior Gavin Drexler, who had won 68 consecutive high school matches heading into Saturday's state meet. Foley battled hard but ultimately fell in a 4-1 decision. Drexler went on to win his second consecutive state title. 

Foley bounced back against Reedsville junior Blake Delsman with a 4-1 decision to keep his podium chances alive. It led to another showdown with Riverdale sophomore Ashton Miess, who defeated Foley with a 4-2 decision in the Mineral Point sectional title match the previous weekend. 

But once again Miess had Foley's number, defeating the C-FC senior with an 8-0 major decision. That sent him to the fifth-place match.

