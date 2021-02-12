WIAA state wrestling: C-FC's Foley confident entering Saturday's state meet

There aren’t too many like Zach Foley.
The Cochrane-Fountain City High School senior wrestler works out twice a day — sandwiching school between a morning and afternoon workout. He can also be found down in La Crosse every Sunday, wrestling with the La Crosse Area Wrestling Club (LAW).
But what is truly impressive about Foley is his mental makeup.
In a time shrouded by so much uncertainty and pessimism on a day-to-day basis, Foley’s positive mindset and outlook is a beacon of light. It’s a big reason why Foley is wrestling in his second consecutive WIAA Division 3 state tournament 9 a.m. Saturday at Wausau East High School.
“I just had to look for the best,” Foley said. “And that everything was going to work out. You can’t exactly get down on yourself and all of a sudden everything gets lined up and you aren’t ready. I just had to keep mentally preparing myself knowing that state was going to come around.”
Foley never allowed himself to get down on the fact that this season would be unprecedented — one that called for a shortened season with no large tournaments or invitationals and, most times, zero spectators in attendance.
“Zach has kept his head in it all year,” said C-FC coach Earl Murty, who has coached Foley since the second grade. “He’s a hard working kid. He does well in the classroom. He’s a 4.0 student. He just takes care of his own.”
Have there been some disappointments this season? Of course.
Foley was on track to get 100 career wins if it were a normal year, and the fact that there were no large tournaments this season didn’t allow him to accrue important matches against higher quality competition. That aspect is especially important for a program like C-FC that has just five wrestlers on the team. With fellow Dairyland Conference teams also struggling with numbers, it was hard to find matches at times.
“When you get those bigger tournaments, you pair up against a lot of higher level kids,” Murty said. “So this year, when we only have five kids, it was really hard to match up in any duals. Years past we were able to at least get a bunch of matches in and see where we are at against other people. Those better matches do prepare yourself for the end of the season.”
Entering regionals, Foley would typically have wrestled around 40 matches, but this year he instead entered the postseason with just six matches. The Pirates first dual of the season came on Jan. 7.
“It’s not exactly how I expected my senior to turn out, that’s for sure,” Foley said. “But it’s been as good as any year so far. You missed out on some stuff, but you miss out on some stuff every year. You just have to look at it like that.”
After wrestling at 132 pounds last year, Foley entered the season ranked third in the 145-pound weight class by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. But he and coach Murty agreed that 138 was a more effective weight for him. So far, the results speak for themselves.
Foley (9-2) rolled through the Independence regional and breezed into the section championship at Mineral Point, where he dropped a 4-2 decision to Riverdale’s Ashton Miess. But the second-place finish still meant he had punched his second straight trip to state. If he were to place again, it would be the seventh year in a row a Pirate would podium at the state meet.
“It’s up to me to finish off a legacy,” Foley said.
To do that will take some work.
Foley’s first match comes against the defending 126-pound state champion in Stratford’s Gavin Drexler (18-0), who went 50-0 last year and defeated Foley’s former teammate Julian Spriggle at state last season. If Foley were to win that, he would more than likely go on to wrestle the defending 120-pound state champion in Poynette’s Cash Stewart. If all goes well, he could potentially have a rematch with Miess in the title match.
It’s a daunting task, but Foley is more than ready for it.
“Everyone’s human, so everyone’s beatable,” Foley said. “... Everyone’s just tough at that tournament. You can’t just overlook one person. I’m there for a reason. I just have to go out there and wrestle like I do.
“I’m a senior, I have nothing else to lose. So I’m just going to go out there and give everything I got. This is my last tournament, so I might as well empty the tank.”