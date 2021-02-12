WIAA state wrestling: C-FC's Foley confident entering Saturday's state meet

Have there been some disappointments this season? Of course.

Foley was on track to get 100 career wins if it were a normal year, and the fact that there were no large tournaments this season didn’t allow him to accrue important matches against higher quality competition. That aspect is especially important for a program like C-FC that has just five wrestlers on the team. With fellow Dairyland Conference teams also struggling with numbers, it was hard to find matches at times.

“When you get those bigger tournaments, you pair up against a lot of higher level kids,” Murty said. “So this year, when we only have five kids, it was really hard to match up in any duals. Years past we were able to at least get a bunch of matches in and see where we are at against other people. Those better matches do prepare yourself for the end of the season.”

Entering regionals, Foley would typically have wrestled around 40 matches, but this year he instead entered the postseason with just six matches. The Pirates first dual of the season came on Jan. 7.

“It’s not exactly how I expected my senior to turn out, that’s for sure,” Foley said. “But it’s been as good as any year so far. You missed out on some stuff, but you miss out on some stuff every year. You just have to look at it like that.”