WIAA state track and field: G-E-T's Vance wins pair of state titles

"It's a little scary at first," said Vance, who will run Division I track at St. Francis Brooklyn next season. "But you just keep your heart in it, work as hard as you can and you get through it sometimes."

In the 400, Vance was disappointed once again with his start but was able to find it to place third (49.62). He just missed second, finishing behind Denmark's Simon Alexander (49.59). Shorewood sophomore Nathan Cumberbatch won at 48.55.

"I thought I could have came out, but my start was bad because my legs were tired," Vance said.

But even after admitting his legs were a little heavy, Vance reiterated that he was more than confident in the day's third to last event of the day in the form of the 200.

He entered as the top seed at 22.51, but once again a slow start forced Vance to enter the back half of the race with some work to do.

And once again he was more than up for the challenge.

An impressive final 100 meters vaulted Vance from third to first, setting a school record in the process with a winning time of 22.02. Shawano's Elliott Lowney finished second at 22.16.