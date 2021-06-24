WIAA state track and field: C-FC's Pronschinske takes second in 3200; girls have two relay teams podium

Wesley Pronschinske knew he had to be patient.
The Cochrane-Fountain City sophomore distance runner was more than OK in letting the pack dictate the pace in Thursday’s 3200-meter final at the WIAA Division 3 track and field championships at UW-La Crosse.
He just had to wait for his move.
“I wanted to see how the race was going to unfold, if anyone was going to take it,” Pronschinske said. “I didn’t want the race to go too slow and it went fairy slow, really not ideal conditions today.
“... I knew I had as good of a chance as anyone. Just had to put in the work and see what I could do.”
That chance came in the last and second to last laps that saw Pronschinske go from fifth to second — a place he refused to relinquish as he placed second with a time of 10 minutes and .85 seconds.
Clear Lake’s Adam Loenser won the race with a 9:56.10.
Pronschinske’s last lap was the second fastest in the event with a 1:06.25. It was behind Loenser, who finished his final lap in an eye-popping 1:01.83. But Pronschinske’s final 400 saw him leapfrog Cambridge’s Zach Huffman and Iowa-Grant’s Nick Connolly.
“I was back a little bit,” It was only a second or two difference between all of us up there. I just stayed relaxed and kept pushing, trying to make moves.
The podium finish gives the sophomore two medals this season after he placed eighth at the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in the fall. Pronschinske won’t have much time to get ready for the fall season. But a podium finish on Thursday helps.
I’m going to enjoy this, take a week off or two and then get ready for cross country,” Pronschinske said. “It will be tough, it’s only a month away, so that will definitely factor into next cross country season.”
Relays podium
Both of the Pirates’ two relay teams that qualified for the state meet podiumed on Thursday.
First the 4x800-meter relay team of sophomore Breilynn Halverson, senior Lydia Engel, senior Teigan Ehrat and sophomore Reese Ehrat kicked off the day by placing sixth with a time of 10:11.83. The Pirates were seeded fourth entering Thursday’s final.
“This has been really exciting, I really wasn’t expecting any of it,” Halverson said. “It’s just been a crazy past year, not having a track season, I just wanted to make up for it. We had our seniors — we wanted to it for them since they didn’t have a season last year.”
Halverson anchored the Pirates 1600 meter relay team, teaming up with junior Haili Brone, senior Brooke Allemann and Engel to help the Pirates to a third place finish at 4:11.51.
“We realized anything can happen,” said Halverson who also finished ninth in the 800. “We saw that in sections. You look up and see the times, but the times don’t really matter, it just depends on the day.”
The Pirates were close to taking second, finishing just behind Prairie Farm (4:11.29).
“I wanted second,” Halverson said. “If only I had a few more meters.”
Brone 6th in 200
C-FC junior Haili Brone earned a spot on the podium with a sixth-place finish in the 200. Brone had qualified for the final as the No. 9 seed by finishing fifth in her heat.
“It’s been a long year and have gone through different things,” Brone said. “I didn’t think I was going to make finals, getting here is fun — it being my first year. We have a small team this year. We don’t have as many people out. We had a few COVID things and then small meets, that was hard.”
Her time of 27.43 was just behind fifth place Eden Maranell of Howards Grove (27.428). But still for Brone, the thrill of seeing her name and hearing a contingency of fans, family and friends go crazy with excitement is something she won’t be forgetting anytime soon.
“It was amazing,” Brone said. “It being my first year here and getting farther than I expected and having my family here — them being able to make it was just awesome. When I heard them, I just felt my heart soar.”
Other finishers
Other top finishers for the Pirates include sophomore Reese Ehrat, who finished 10th in the 1600 (5:43.09). It wraps up a year for Ehrat that saw her finish fifth in the Division 3 state cross country championships.
Senior Damian Jilk finished eighth in the 1600 (4:41.24) and 10th in the 800 (2:05.69) on the boys side.