WIAA state soccer: Arcadia back for more in state tournament

The Arcadia High School boys soccer team has spent this week preparing for its second consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament.

The Raiders, who were eliminated in the Division 3 semifinals last season, are back as a Division 4 team this year and received the No. 4 seed Sunday after beating Washburn/Bayfield 1-0 in Saturday’s sectional final.

Arcadia (15-3-2) squares off with top-seeded Oostburg (17-1-1) at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the first of two semifinals.

Second-seeded Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (15-2-2) plays third-seeded St. John’s NW Academy/Chesterton (12-1-1) in the second semifinal with the winners scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Raiders really started to show off their offense after a toough stretch toward the end of the regular season. Arcadia was held scoreless in three straight matches — against larger schools from Holmen, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North — before breaking out with a 4-1 victory over Aquinas on Oct. 7.

Counting that victory over the Blugolds, the Raiders have scored 45 goals in their past seven games and outscored those seven opponents 45-6. Arcadia has won four straight games by shutout as it heads into the tournament.

Junior Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence leads Arcadia with 22 goals after playing in just nine games. He also has five assists for a team-high 49 points.

Senior Nathan Marticorena has a team-high 15 assists to go with 14 goals, while senior Jose Landeros and junior Ricardo Juarez have assisted on 10 goals each. Landeros has eight goals and Juarez seven.

The defense has been anchored by goalkeeper Kevin Cruz, a senior who has allowed 11 goals while playing 800 minutes entering sectional play. The Raiders have held 10 teams scoreless, and Cruz has eight of the shutouts.

Freshman Will Cruz also has two shutouts, and sophomore Jareth Sandoval Mendoza has three victories for the Raiders.

The Flying Dutchmen haven’t allowed more than one goal in any game this season and also has four straight shutouts. Junior Carson Dekker has 11 shutouts and has allowed just eight goals while playing more than 1,000 minutes.

Oostburg has outscored its opponents 20-0 in tournament play and had at least 10 goals twice this year.

Senior Matthew Meke has 21 goals and a team-high 16 assists for a team-high 58 points. Senior Preston Ten Dolle has a team-high 22 goals and ranks second to Meke in points (49) with five assists.

Junior Aiden Haag has a team-high seven assists for a team that is making its third state appearance and first since 2012.

