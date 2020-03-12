WIAA state girls basketball: Arcadia falls in Division 3 semifinal

Behind seven points from Hoesley, Arcadia took a 17-10 lead with about 5:30 left in the first half, but then Hoesley picked up her third foul — forcing her to sit the remainder of the half. Arcadia was outscored 11-2 with her on the bench. For the game, the Raiders were plus six with her on the court.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ll come out and say it, our post (Hoesley) playing their Bradley recruit post, our post is better,” Cowley said. “She outplayed her on both ends of the floor, foul trouble-wise. I thought they were kind of ticky-tacky calls that she had. One of them, they gave to the wrong person. ... Unfortunately, for us to keep her out a third of the game, that really changed and dictated the game on what we could or couldn’t do.

“For me, that was the biggest key of the game ... not having her out there for an extended periods of time.”

It was a back-and-forth second half that included multiple runs from both teams. Arcadia went on a 7-1 burst to take a 26-24 lead, but then Platteville (26-0) returned to its 1-3-1 zone that had given Arcadia trouble in the first half. The Hillmen rattled off seven straight to take a 31-26 lead. Arcadia trimmed the lead back down to 37-36, but with 4:19 left and down 41-38, Hoesley picked up her fifth foul on a reach, and Platteville scored four straight to make it 45-38.