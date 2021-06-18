WIAA sectional track and field: G-E-T's Vance, Wenthe win three events; C-FC sees multiple athletes qualify

OSCEOLA, Wis — G-E-T senior Luke Vance and junior Quinn Wenthe qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet in three events with their performances at the Osceola Sectional on Thursday.
The top four finishers in each event at sectionals advance to the state meet.
Vance won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.07 seconds before winning the 200 (22.51) and 400 (49.84), while Wenthe won the girls 100 hurdles (15.81), finished third in the 300 hurdles (47.41) and was part of the Red Hawks’ 1,600 relay team, which finished third in 4:11.42.
Senior Rachel Amoth, who tied for third in the high jump — clearing five feet, one inch — was also part of that 1,600 relay team.
As a team, the Red Hawks finished tied for third with 50 points on the boys side, while the girls finished tied for fifth with 40½ points.
Division 3
Boscobel Sectional
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City saw multiple athletes qualify for the WIAA Division 3 state meet at the Boscobel sectional on Thursday.
On the girls side, junior Haili Brone finished third in the 200 (27.03), while sophomore Reese Ehrat took fourth in the 1600 (4:38.53). Ehrat, who finished fourth at the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in the fall, just missed out on qualifying in the 3200 by finishing fifth (12:05.57) — half a second behind fourth place (12:05.25).
Ehrat was also a part of the 3200-meter relay team that qualified for state, joining Breilynn Halverson, Lydia Engel and Teigan Ehrat to finish fourth (10:05.47).
On the boys side, Sophomore Wesley Pronschinske, who placed eighth at the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in the fall, qualified in the 3200 with a second place finish (9:58.59). Aquinas' Andrew Skemp won the event (9:57.66).
Damian Jilk qualified in two events, finishing fourth in the 800 (2:01.57) and the 1600 (4:38.53). As a team, the Pirates placed seventh with 33 points. Royall won with 70, just edging Lancaster (69).
The WIAA state meet will take place June 25 and 26 at UW-La Crosse.