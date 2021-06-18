WIAA sectional track and field: G-E-T's Vance, Wenthe win three events; C-FC sees multiple athletes qualify

OSCEOLA, Wis — G-E-T senior Luke Vance and junior Quinn Wenthe qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet in three events with their performances at the Osceola Sectional on Thursday.

The top four finishers in each event at sectionals advance to the state meet.

Vance won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.07 seconds before winning the 200 (22.51) and 400 (49.84), while Wenthe won the girls 100 hurdles (15.81), finished third in the 300 hurdles (47.41) and was part of the Red Hawks’ 1,600 relay team, which finished third in 4:11.42.

Senior Rachel Amoth, who tied for third in the high jump — clearing five feet, one inch — was also part of that 1,600 relay team.

As a team, the Red Hawks finished tied for third with 50 points on the boys side, while the girls finished tied for fifth with 40½ points.

Division 3

Boscobel Sectional

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City saw multiple athletes qualify for the WIAA Division 3 state meet at the Boscobel sectional on Thursday.