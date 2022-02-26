WIAA individual state wrestling: Tanner Andersen goes out a winner

MADISON -- The weight of the moment hit Tanner Andersen immediately.

He didn't think it would, but the emotion poured out of him as soon as his final match finished in the middle of the Kohl Center floor on Saturday afternoon.

"I expected it to hit different," the G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior wrestler said. "I didn't think it would be right after the match, but as soon as I took off my ankle band, I knew it was over and that I'd never compete again."

It wasn't the ending he wanted, but it was one he could be proud of as he walked off the mat and hugged his coaches and just about anyone in his path as he exited the main floor to the tunnel.

Tears can be hard to judge at a wrestling meet, but the Kohl Center is where tears of sadness and joy mix the best. Those were the kinds of tears that streamed down Andersen's face after beating Lodi's Chandler Curtis 8-3 to secure a third-place finish in the Division 2 132-pound bracket.

His face may have dried a bit when he reached the tunnel but more hugs for Aquinas friends Riley Klar and Tate Flege brought them back.

Andersen (47-2) left his first state tournament with his first medal and left Saturday with four. The best part is that winning the third-place match means he closed out a memorable run for the Titans with the best finish of his career.

"My hope was for it to finish in the state finals and with me winning," Andersen said. "I got third, which is the next-best thing, but I've done so many tournaments, and this has been such a big part of my life that it's hard to believe it's over."

But it didn't end without Andersen piling up 156 career victories against 29 career losses. It didn't end without four Coulee Conference championships, three regional championships and three sectional championship.

It didn't without the chance to compete in two team state tournaments, one of which ended in the championship dual.

It didn't have to end on Saturday. Andersen is plenty talented to wrestle in college, but that's a monumental commitment, no matter the level.

Instead, he will attend Western Technical College and study business with the intention of getting more involved with the family business -- a feed mill in Galesville.

"I had some offers to wrestle, but I've worked at our family business since I was 15, and I want to take it over someday," Andersen said. "it would be hard to wrestle and have time to learn everything I need to for the business."

While part of that decision was probably difficult to make, Andersen's demeanor when he discusses working with his family shows its importance. Wrestling has been a very important part of Andersen's life, but so has family, and they have intermingled with his brother Hunter's position as an assistant coach for the Titans.

Hunter also wrestled for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro and was a state runner-up as a senior, and the two have wrestled against each other their entire lives.

"Back in kindergarten or first grade, we bought a wrestling mat and put it in our basement," Tanner said. "We would put on our singlets and wrestling shoes and go down to have fun wrestling all the time.

"Now, my senior year, we would go into the high school gym once a week to train and scrap on top of going to (La Crosse Area Wrestlers). He helped me achieve my goals and has done a good job of pushing me."

The fact that Andersen didn't finish on top will always bug him to some degree because he's a competitor. But it doesn't define what he meant to the Coulee Region wrestling scene.

His full resume takes care of that.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

