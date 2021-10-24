 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WIAA cross country: G-E-T boys qualify for Division 2 state meet

  • 0

The G-E-T High School boys cross country team qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet by finishing second at the Colby Sectional on Saturday.

The Red Hawks finished with a score of 94 and were behind only West Salem (61).

G-E-T had all scoring runners in the top 27 with junior Sam Ruiter (11th, 17:44.9) at the front. Senior Ethan Burmeister (14th, 17:50.8), senior Carter Gold (19th, 18:08.4), senior Lance Jumbeck (23rd, 18:20.4) and sophomore Xander Burmeister (27th, 18:24.4) also helped the Red Hawks qualify.

Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak (20:16.3) is an individual state qualifier after taking sixth in the girls portion of the Colby Sectional.

C-FC will have two individuals at the Division 3 state meet after their performances at the Westby Sectional.

Junior Wesley Pronschinske finished second in the boys race with a time of 16:15.4, while junior Reese Ehrat finished fourth in the girls race with a time of 19:52.9.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football: Oct. 20 game previews

High school football: Oct. 20 game previews

Rushford-Peterson has a chance at closing out its first undefeated season in nearly two decades, and other area teams have shots at improving playoff resumes in the last week of the regular season.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News