WIAA cross country: G-E-T boys qualify for Division 2 state meet

The G-E-T High School boys cross country team qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet by finishing second at the Colby Sectional on Saturday.

The Red Hawks finished with a score of 94 and were behind only West Salem (61).

G-E-T had all scoring runners in the top 27 with junior Sam Ruiter (11th, 17:44.9) at the front. Senior Ethan Burmeister (14th, 17:50.8), senior Carter Gold (19th, 18:08.4), senior Lance Jumbeck (23rd, 18:20.4) and sophomore Xander Burmeister (27th, 18:24.4) also helped the Red Hawks qualify.

Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak (20:16.3) is an individual state qualifier after taking sixth in the girls portion of the Colby Sectional.

C-FC will have two individuals at the Division 3 state meet after their performances at the Westby Sectional.

Junior Wesley Pronschinske finished second in the boys race with a time of 16:15.4, while junior Reese Ehrat finished fourth in the girls race with a time of 19:52.9.

