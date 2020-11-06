WIAA boys soccer: Bill Breska new to the game, but a solid leader

“He’s the alpha,” Cruz said. “Everybody follows Bill because he’s a good kid and good motivator.”

Breska played on both the offensive line and defensive line on the gridiron and now stands 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He admitted he’d likely be bigger and heavier if he still played football.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s not a technical kid, but he’s got passion,” Cruz said of his forward. “He’s got discipline.”

Breska’s hat trick in the sectional final, a 4-1 win for the Raiders against Marshfield Columbus Catholic, not only helped propel Arcadia into the state tournament, but also got the Raiders over the hurdle that had been the immovable object standing in the way in years past.

The Dons had bested Arcadia in the sectional round each of the past three seasons, including in a penalty-kick shootout in both 2018 and 2019.

After Marshfield Columbus scored late in the first half to cut the Raiders’ lead to 2-1, Breska wasn’t going to let history repeat itself, scoring two second-half insurance goals.

“We knew all about them,” Breska said of the Dons. “We’ve been in the same position and we couldn’t hold on, and we said let’s not end up like those teams.”