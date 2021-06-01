WIAA boys golf: C-FC places third, advances to team sectional

HOLMEN, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys golf team qualified for a WIAA Division 3 sectional by placing third in a regional at Drugan’s Castle Mound on Tuesday.

The Pirates, behind top-10 finishes from juniors Aidan Schmidtknecht and Karson Holien, shot a team score of 381 and are one of four teams from the regional to qualify for the Mineral Point Sectional at the Dodge Point Country Club in Mineral Point on June 9.

La Crosse Aquinas won the team championship with a 358 and was followed by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (376). Onalaska Luther took the final qualifying spot with a 392.

Schmidtknecht shot a 19-over-par 91 and tied for seventh place among individuals. Holien was ninth with a 92 and was followed by 11th-place senior teammate Zack Wicka (97) and 17th-place sophomore teammate Eyan Knecht (101).

Aquinas junior Sam Dobbins shot an 80 to win the medalist honor by five shots over Assumption junior Reed Duellman.

Schmidtknecht shot a 47 on the front nine and a 41 on the back, while Holien had a 46 on the front and a 46 on the back.

