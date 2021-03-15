 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend High school sports roundup: Chloe Hughes wins Big 9 vault championship
0 comments
top story
WEEKEND ROUNDUP

Weekend High school sports roundup: Chloe Hughes wins Big 9 vault championship

{{featured_button_text}}
chloe hughes mug

Hughes

MANKATO — Winona/Cotter senior gymnast Chloe Hughes earned the title of Big 9 vault champion with a score of 9.575 thanks to her front handspring double twist on Saturday at the Big 9 Championships. 

Hughes — who finished second on the vault at the MSHSL Class A state meet last season — also finished fifth in the all-around (36.7), fourth on the bars (9.0) and tied for fourth is the floor exercise (9.475). 

Teammate Natalya Franz tied for fifth on the vault (9.275), 10th on the bars (8.45) and 11th in the all-around (34.65). 

Winona/Cotter returns to action Saturday at the Section 1A meet on Saturday at Kasson-Mantorville. 

MSHSL Section 1A hockey

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Senior High hockey teams learned their postseason fate over the weekend. The Winona boys were given the No. 9 seed and will open playoffs on the road at No. 9 seed Waseca 7 p.m. Tuesday night.   

The Winhawks (6-11-1) have won four of their last six games, including two in a row that saw them outscore Austin and La Crescent-Hokah 18-1. Matt Thesing leads the Winhawks with 31 points (18G, 13A). 

On the girls side, the Winhawks (0-17) were given the fifth-seed and will play at fourth-seeded Red Wing 7 p.m. Monday night. The Wingers swept the regular season series by a combined score of 13-2. 

MSHSL Section 1AAA girls basketball

Coming off a a 67-62 victory over Albert Lea in their regular season finale on Friday, the Winona Senior High girls basketball team earned a six seed and will open the postseason at No. 3 Austin. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

The Packers (8-4) swept the regular season matchups with the Winhawks (3-13). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The night COVID-19 shut down high school sports

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Video slideshow--La Crescent's Rick Boyer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News