Weekend High school sports roundup: Chloe Hughes wins Big 9 vault championship

MANKATO — Winona/Cotter senior gymnast Chloe Hughes earned the title of Big 9 vault champion with a score of 9.575 thanks to her front handspring double twist on Saturday at the Big 9 Championships.

Hughes — who finished second on the vault at the MSHSL Class A state meet last season — also finished fifth in the all-around (36.7), fourth on the bars (9.0) and tied for fourth is the floor exercise (9.475).

Teammate Natalya Franz tied for fifth on the vault (9.275), 10th on the bars (8.45) and 11th in the all-around (34.65).

Winona/Cotter returns to action Saturday at the Section 1A meet on Saturday at Kasson-Mantorville.

MSHSL Section 1A hockey

The Winona Senior High hockey teams learned their postseason fate over the weekend. The Winona boys were given the No. 9 seed and will open playoffs on the road at No. 9 seed Waseca 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Winhawks (6-11-1) have won four of their last six games, including two in a row that saw them outscore Austin and La Crescent-Hokah 18-1. Matt Thesing leads the Winhawks with 31 points (18G, 13A).