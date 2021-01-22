WATCH NOW: Winona Senior High boys basketball: Hedin scores 21, Winhawks beat Faribault for best start in a decade

"It's the perfect point guard you could ask for," senior captain AJ Appicelli said. "He's not looking for his own shot, but instead he's looking for other players."

Coming off a 34-point outing in their 60-54 win over Red Wing on Tuesday, Hedin finished with 21 points that included a spurt in the first half that saw him score 11 straight for the Winhawks to turn a 24-15 lead into a 35-20 advantage right before the half.

"He's having a wonderful start to the season," Martin said. "His confidence is rising as each game transpires and there are moments he feels like he can take over and we believe that. He's looking great."

Faribault was able to hang around a bit thanks to some terrific outside shooting from John Palmer. He single-handedly shot the Winhawks out of their 1-2-2 trap defense, but Winona was able to tighten up the screws by switching to a man-to-man defense in the second half. The Winhawks lead never got below 10 and at one point led by as many as 20 thanks to a 16-6 run that put them up 66-46.

"I challenged these guys to play some good man-to-man defense," Martin said. "A challenge to play one-on-one and make sure they can stop the guy in front of them. And they did that in the second half. ... I think that second half was one of our better basketball halves this year for sure."