WATCH NOW: Winona Senior High boys basketball: Hedin scores 21, Winhawks beat Faribault for best start in a decade

There is a different buzz around the Winona Senior High boys basketball team this season.
This year's Winhawks have a confidence to them this year and strong team chemistry to match.
They just simply enjoy playing together, as was evident on Friday night when the Winhawks used 21 points from Jasper Hedin to run past Faribault 66-53 at Winona Senior High.
The victory improves Winona to 3-0 — the program's best start since 2010-11 when the Winhawks also won their first three games of the season.
"This team, their cohesiveness is fun to watch," coach Kyle Martin said. "They're great friends. They love to be in practice, they love being together in the gym. They just love being around each other and it shows on the court for sure."
That cohesiveness was on full display against the Falcons with impressive ball movement and the willingness to make the extra pass to find the open man. A lot of that had to do with junior point guard Shane Scharmach, who continues to impress with the leaps he has made from his sophomore campaign. His ability to break down the Falcons' defense and dish off was a difference maker.
"He's an incredible player," Hedin said. "He doesn't score all that much, but he does things that fill up the stat sheet in other ways. The unsung hero of the team. ... I would even liken him to Chris Paul."
"It's the perfect point guard you could ask for," senior captain AJ Appicelli said. "He's not looking for his own shot, but instead he's looking for other players."
Coming off a 34-point outing in their 60-54 win over Red Wing on Tuesday, Hedin finished with 21 points that included a spurt in the first half that saw him score 11 straight for the Winhawks to turn a 24-15 lead into a 35-20 advantage right before the half.
"He's having a wonderful start to the season," Martin said. "His confidence is rising as each game transpires and there are moments he feels like he can take over and we believe that. He's looking great."
Faribault was able to hang around a bit thanks to some terrific outside shooting from John Palmer. He single-handedly shot the Winhawks out of their 1-2-2 trap defense, but Winona was able to tighten up the screws by switching to a man-to-man defense in the second half. The Winhawks lead never got below 10 and at one point led by as many as 20 thanks to a 16-6 run that put them up 66-46.
"I challenged these guys to play some good man-to-man defense," Martin said. "A challenge to play one-on-one and make sure they can stop the guy in front of them. And they did that in the second half. ... I think that second half was one of our better basketball halves this year for sure."
The offensive penetration from Scharmach and Hedin was crucial in the second half, as Faribault just had no answer in keeping the two out of the lane. That led to easy buckets for the likes of Nathaniel McEntaffer and JAke Miller, as well as open 3-point opportunities for Max Maxwell and Andrew Grafton.
Maxwell nailed a pair of triples on the night to finish with 10 points, while Jake Miller also chipped in 10. Appicelli finished with eight, McEntaffer added six for the Winhawks, who will have their biggest test of the young season when they host Mankato West on Tuesday.
"These guys are excited," Martin said. "They are taking every battle, every contest so seriously, they know that it's a short season. They know that the seniors don't have a lot of time together. They're just enjoying playing."