WATCH NOW | Winona Senior High basketball: Hedin's evolution helping fuel Winhawks fast start

With those seniors now gone, Hedin knew he was going to have a much different role. So he bulked up, putting on muscle so he could better absorb contact while going to the basket — crucial for a player that can light it up from beyond the arc on any given night. No longer can teams run him off the 3-point line — making him near unguardable at times. Faribault found that out on Friday when Hedin scored 11 points in a row for the Winhawks.

“Last year, I came off the bench with a good group of seniors,” Hedin said. “This year I kind of been able to step into a leadership role in a bigger way. I also worked a lot in the offseason lifting weights. Just growing confidence through growing skill, I think.”

The goal for Hedin is to play at the next level. He is currently talking to Division 3 and Division 2 schools from Minnesota and Wisconsin, but being only a junior he expects his recruiting to really pick up after the season.

“Obviously the goal is the highest level,” Hedin said. “But just to get there obviously takes a lot of work. But I like working. I love lifting, playing basketball. It’s something I am striving to do.”

But one of the new evolutions to Hedin’s game that college coaches will love, is the leadership qualities he has taken on this season.