WATCH NOW | Winona Senior High basketball: Hedin's evolution helping fuel Winhawks fast start

Off the bench as a sophomore a year ago, Jasper Hedin flashed plenty of potential that left many around the Winona Senior High boys basketball program excited for the future.
That future has now arrived.
Hedin has been on a tear so far in this short season, averaging 27 points per game to help the Winhawks get off to a 3-0 start — the program’s best start since 2010-11.
“He’s having a wonderful start to the season,” Martin said after Hedin scored 21 points in a 66-53 victory over Faribault on Friday. “His confidence is rising as each game transpires and there are moments he feels like he can take over and we believe that. He’s looking great.”
For Hedin it’s all about confidence.
Surrounded by a large group of seniors last year as underclassmen, Hedin wasn’t expected or asked to be the guy and at times he got lost in the shuffle. This year there is a noticeable difference.
“Last year he was only a sophomore and this year he is an upperclassmen, he knows how good he is and we know how good he is,” senior AJ Appicelli said. “He just has a whole different level of confidence this year just being that much older and being that much more used to the game and stuff. Just one year can make a huge difference and he’s proving that.”
With those seniors now gone, Hedin knew he was going to have a much different role. So he bulked up, putting on muscle so he could better absorb contact while going to the basket — crucial for a player that can light it up from beyond the arc on any given night. No longer can teams run him off the 3-point line — making him near unguardable at times. Faribault found that out on Friday when Hedin scored 11 points in a row for the Winhawks.
“Last year, I came off the bench with a good group of seniors,” Hedin said. “This year I kind of been able to step into a leadership role in a bigger way. I also worked a lot in the offseason lifting weights. Just growing confidence through growing skill, I think.”
The goal for Hedin is to play at the next level. He is currently talking to Division 3 and Division 2 schools from Minnesota and Wisconsin, but being only a junior he expects his recruiting to really pick up after the season.
“Obviously the goal is the highest level,” Hedin said. “But just to get there obviously takes a lot of work. But I like working. I love lifting, playing basketball. It’s something I am striving to do.”
But one of the new evolutions to Hedin’s game that college coaches will love, is the leadership qualities he has taken on this season.
He was named one of three captains by Martin, joining seniors Appicelli and Jake Miller. He has more than lived up to that title through his own actions like on Friday against Faribault when he made a great move to break down the defense before shuffling a pass to an open Miller for a layup. But Miller missed the bunny.
Miller was obviously upset with himself, but Hedin didn’t drop his head and instead went over to Miller, gave him a high-five and told him to get it next time. It’s the type of little thing that can have repercussions for the rest of the season.
“He’s just a great floor captain,” Martin said. “He understands when he needs to dish the ball. He understands when he’s not on and he can get his teammates open. That’s what’s most impressive about him for me.”
Hedin would be the first to tell you though, this season’s team is different.
Traditionally in the past, the Winhawks have had a number of football players on the team where basketball was their second or even third sport. There is obviously nothing wrong with that, but this group eats, sleeps and breathes basketball. It’s what they love to do.
“We just like being around each other and we’re basketball players,” Hedin said. “We’ve had historically teams that you know, played football really well and didn’t really prioritize basketball, but I think this group of guys put basketball first, are willing to get better and are willing to work together as a team.”
It’s similar feeling echoed by the team.
“A lot of us really prioritize basketball,” Appicelli said. “We are all really passionate about it and want the same goal. We work together really well and it’s been really good so far.”
Junior point guard Shane Scharmach has been impressive as has the development of Appicelli, Max Maxwell, Andrew Grafton, Noah Barba, Nathaniel McEntaffer and Miller. They all know their roles and do it well, making this season a potentially special one.
“We have a lot of chemistry throughout,” Hedin said. “Every player we have — from B squad sitting on the varsity bench to the starters — are contributors to this team. It’s just a great group of guys.”