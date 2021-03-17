WATCH NOW: MSHSL Section 1AAA boys basketball: Winona holds off Red Wing in playoff opener

A game after he dropped 40 points against Albert Lea, the junior was held in check for the majority of the night — yet made his first field goal of the game an important one when he banked in a runner through contact to push the lead back up to eight with 6:06 left. After a defensive stop, Maxwell swished home his fourth triple of the night to push the lead back up to double digits.

After Red Wing answered with their own 3-pointer, Hedin answered again with a pull-up jumper that made it 48-38. The lead would remain in double digits the rest of the way.

Hedin finished with four points but still finished with nine assists and nine rebounds.

"It wasn't the night that Jasper usually has," Martin said. "But we didn't lose him. He came back in a better way by getting his teammates open, finding the extra pass and I love seeing that part of him. I like the guys around him getting assists from him, because that makes him even better."

It was Maxwell that led the Winhawks with 20 points, while Grafton added 14 points to provide a spark off the bench.

"Credit to the bench for bringing the energy," Maxwell said. "They kept us up and in it."