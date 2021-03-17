WATCH NOW: MSHSL Section 1AAA boys basketball: Winona holds off Red Wing in playoff opener

Photos: Winhawks BBB vs Red Wing
When it comes to postseason basketball it's pretty simple: Survive and advance.
That's exactly what the Winona Senior High boys basketball team did Wednesday night, as they were able to fend off a second half surge from sixth-seeded Red Wing to win their Section 1AAA quarterfinal 56-46 at Winona Senior High.
It was the fourth straight victory for the third-seeded Winhawks (11-7), who now will play at No. 2 Byron 7 p.m. Saturday.
At first it appeared that it would be a cake walk for the Winhawks, as they jumped out to a 17-5 lead, thanks in part to Jake Miller. The senior set the tone early with a physical presence inside gathering offensive rebounds while scoring six of the 17 points. He finished with nine points and 10 boards.
"We told them, this is going to be a physical game," coach Kyle Martin said. "And Jake Miller is just a rebounding machine. He's one of the best rebounders I have ever coached. I'm so proud of the way he gets in the paint every single night and pushes people around."
With Miller setting the tone inside, it opened up the 3-point shooters in the forms of Max Maxwell and Andrew Grafton. They combined for five 3-pointers in the first half with Grafton hitting from long range on three straight offensive possessions to take a 19-9 Winona lead to 28-9.
Defensively, the Winhawks held Red Wing to just three made field goals in the first half, including a stretch that saw the Wingers go eight minutes between made baskets. The Winhawks took a 32-15 lead into the half.
"That first half, I thought we played really well," Martin said. "We only allowed three buckets defensively. We had it firing on all cylinders."
But the Wingers refused to go away quietly.
Using their 1-2-2 zone defense, Red Wing started to claw back in it. The 3-pointers that were falling in the first half for Winona suddenly weren't anymore. Cold 3-point shooting combined with untimely turnovers led to easy offense on the other end for Red Wing. Soon, it was 41-35 with seven minutes left as a result of a 20-9 run.
"That 1-2-2 zone that Red Wing has is one of the best defenses in the Big 9," Martin said. "They are well-coached. They fly around and they can shoot. You saw that in the second half when they started to catch fire. It was unfortunate when they caught fire and we went cold. Had a stretch where we couldn't get anything going."
"There was a stretch there where we were taking a lot of 3s but weren't making them," Maxwell said. "So we really tried to focus on getting it inside."
The Winhawks were able to do just that, due in part to Jasper Hedin.
A game after he dropped 40 points against Albert Lea, the junior was held in check for the majority of the night — yet made his first field goal of the game an important one when he banked in a runner through contact to push the lead back up to eight with 6:06 left. After a defensive stop, Maxwell swished home his fourth triple of the night to push the lead back up to double digits.
After Red Wing answered with their own 3-pointer, Hedin answered again with a pull-up jumper that made it 48-38. The lead would remain in double digits the rest of the way.
Hedin finished with four points but still finished with nine assists and nine rebounds.
"It wasn't the night that Jasper usually has," Martin said. "But we didn't lose him. He came back in a better way by getting his teammates open, finding the extra pass and I love seeing that part of him. I like the guys around him getting assists from him, because that makes him even better."
It was Maxwell that led the Winhawks with 20 points, while Grafton added 14 points to provide a spark off the bench.
"Credit to the bench for bringing the energy," Maxwell said. "They kept us up and in it."
The Winhawks will now have a tall task in Byron and Division I prospect Ahjany Lee, who picked up a scholarship offer from Kansas this past week. His older sister, Ayoka Lee, is a sophomore at Kansas State after a career at Byron that saw her become the school's all-time leader in points (2,287), rebounds (1,448) and blocks (461).
It will be a challenge, but one the Winhawks are up for.
"Bryon is a great team," Martin said. "They have the big post, they have the shooters, the quick guards. They've got it all. We will have to put it all together Saturday. Make sure we play all 36 minutes, cut down on turnovers, hit a few more shots, we can battle."