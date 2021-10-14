WATCH NOW: High school volleyball: Rushford-Peterson wins comeback over Lancers

LA CRESCENT — At the end of the Rushford-Peterson volleyball team’s practice on Wednesday, coach Nicole Schultz had each girl pinpoint one area they needed to improve and do 10 drills to sharpen that area of their game.

For many of the Trojans players, they wanted to work on their blocking.

It then came as no surprise to Schultz that the final point in the Trojans’ (13-8, 5-4) comeback 3-2 win over La Crescent-Hokah (6-13, 2-7) on Thursday was a block by Aviana Anderson-Ingram.

“It’s huge that they can take it from practice and bring it into their game right away,” Schultz said.

The entire match between the Trojans and Lancers was a rollercoaster, and the first set exemplified that as La Crescent-Hokah won a 28-26 set in extra points.

Through the early and middle portion of the set, the two teams swapped small leads, with an 18-18 tied score. R-P won the next four points to take a 22-18 lead and put themselves in the driver’s seat with just three points left to win.

They held their lead as they inched forward to a 23-20. La Crescent responded by going on their own four-point run to force a match point at 24-23. Rushford-Peterson tied it 24-24, then the Lancers went up by one point again 25-24.

That back-and-forth continued with a 25-25 tie and 26-26 tie, but the Lancers won two-straight to close out a 28-26 set for a 1-0 lead.

La Crescent continued that momentum for the first few points of the second set, building a 4-1 lead. Rushford-Peterson caught fire from there, winning 11-straight points to take a 12-4 lead. The Lancers cut back into the deficit, with R-P’s lead dwindling to just 17-15, though the Trojans went on another big run with eight-straight points for a 25-15 win that tied the sets 1-1.

In the third set neither team got out to a lead of more than two points, as both the Lancers and Trojans hung around with each other. Rushford-Peterson won three points in a row to take a 23-21 lead, but La Crescent won four straight for a 25-23 lead to put the Trojans’ backs against the wall down 2-1.

After a disappointing five-set loss to Cotter on Tuesday, Rushford-Peterson’s players did not want a repeat of that result against the Lancers.

“We’re hungry for a win, so they went out and they made sure this next game is going to be a win,” Schultz said.

La Crescent-Hokah looked good to start the fourth set, getting out to a 13-8 lead, but R-P fought back to tie the game 13-13. The Lancers surged back into the lead 17-13, but the Trojans went on another run, this time taking a 19-17 lead of their own.

Rushford-Peterson held its lead until the score was 21-20, then the Trojans won four points in a row for a 25-20 win that sent the match into a winner-take-all fifth set.

Like the rest of the match, the fifth set started off with both teams trading blows, and the score was still knotted at 12-12. However Rushford-Peterson won the last three points, and as Anderson-Ingram smacked the ball straight down for the final point, the Trojans jumped for joy after shaking off their prior game’s funk.

With one conference game remaining on the schedule before the playoffs, Schultz thinks her team is prepared to take one final step forward before hitting their final stride.

“We’re not peaking yet. Hopefully, the goal is we will start to peak at our next game and playoffs will be peaking for us,” Schultz said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

