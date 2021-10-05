WATCH NOW: High school volleyball: Lewiston-Altura tops Cotter in see-saw match

Lewiston-Altura’s volleyball team had Cotter on the ropes on Monday night, ahead 24-23 in the fourth set and needing just one more point to seal the match.

But the Ramblers fought back and tied it.

The Cardinals again took a lead, this time 25-24 for another set point. Once more, Cotter tied the game.

This back-and-forth happened three more times before Lewiston-Altura was finally able to win the fourth set 30-28 and seal the 3-1 victory on Cotter’s home floor.

That steady see-saw of momentum in the final points was emblematic of the match as a whole, and in the rollercoaster of emotions the Cardinals (8-6, 5-3) bested the Three Rivers Conference rival Ramblers (4-14, 1-7) thanks to the team’s fortitude.

“I’ll tell you what, we have a team that definitely plays with heart,” head coach Tanya LeJeune said.

Lewiston-Altura cruised at the start of the first set, winning the first five points of the match, then slowly extending that lead up to 17-11, then 24-16.

With their backs against the wall, Cotter showed its first example of resilience of the match, winning four straight points before eventually dropping a point for a 25-20 Cardinals win for a 1-0 set lead.

While they did not win the set, showing some fight in the loss was something that Cotter coach Laurie Berghammer was happy about, because it allowed her players to stay loose, which is when they play their best.

“I just told them to keep pushing and keep having fun,” Berghammer said.

In the second set, the Cardinals and Ramblers were even at the start, with a handful of lead changes and ties until the score was 13-13. L-A built a narrow lead up to 19-17, then won five-straight points to go ahead 23-17 and put themselves on the precipice of finishing off the set.

Instead, Cotter bounced back just like the first set, winning three points in a row to cut it to 23-20, before Lewiston-Altura got back on track and closed out the second set at 25-20 as well.

A key cog in the pair of Lewiston-Altura set wins was senior Anna Hennessy, an all-around player with a rocket shot that consistently put away key points with ferocity.

She continued spiking throughout a hard-fought start to the third set, with the two teams tied at 14-14 as the set reached the middle stages. Cotter won a point to go ahead 15-14, but the Cardinals lost more than just the point as Hennessy landed awkwardly from a jump, and hobbled off the court.

The senior missed the rest of the game, working with trainers on her lower leg and ankle, with rollers, ice packs and stretches.

Losing such a key player had the potential to be disastrous for the Cardinals. Instead, the team’s bench players picked up the slack.

“Any time you take a six-rotation player out of a system, it certainly messes things up,” LeJeune said. “We’ve got a great program that allows kids to step up, and they came in big tonight.”

However, the bench players took some time to fully gel with the typical L-A starters, which gave Cotter an opening to win its first set of the night. The Ramblers seized that opportunity, winning 25-23 to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The third set was a back-and-forth affair from the start to the finish, with lead changes throughout and neither team leading by more than two points over the course of the game’s final 18 points.

Cotter was able to play better in the final two sets because the team communicated on the court better than in the first two sets, spurred on in part by senior libero and floor general Allison French, who was vocal before, during and after each point for the Ramblers.

However, Cotter still lost in front of its home crowd in another close game in what has become a trend for the team throughout the season. Still, losing in heartbreaking fashion again has not yet broken the spirit of the optimists in the Ramblers program.

“One of these days it’s going to fall in our favor,” Berghammer said.

