WATCH NOW: High school girls soccer: Quinn's free kick helps Winona hand Rochester Century first defeat

The Panthers had a handful of strong scoring opportunities early but did not score until the 28th minute when they created havoc around the net with a barrage of shots and rebounds that eventually led to a goal by Addison Clarey for a 1-1 tie.

That score held until halftime, and then for the first 37 minutes of the second half.

A major part of that Century scoring drought was because of strong defensive play by the Winhawks, who field a veteran group with a pair of captains in the backfield.

So when Quinn eventually gave Winona a lead, those defenders knew it was on them to figure out a way to stop the Panthers.

“I was just hoping to get it up and out and make sure we kept it on their side,” junior defender and captain Delaney Hermsen said.

That was exactly what the Winhawks did, with Century barely going beyond midfield for the remaining two and a half minutes as Winona closed out the upset victory.

After winning just one game last fall, Winona players knew there was nowhere to go but up this year. However, they did not realize that would mean rising high enough to defeat a perennial conference contender.