WATCH NOW: High school girls soccer: Quinn's free kick helps Winona hand Rochester Century first defeat

As time was winding down, a draw was beginning to seem like the most likely outcome for the Winona Senior High girls soccer team.
Neither the Winhawks nor Rochester Century had scored since before halftime, and with three minutes left, things remained even.
Winona sophomore Faith Quinn had other plans.
With 2 minutes, 23 seconds on the clock, Quinn scored on a free kick from 30 yards out to give the Winhawks a lead they would not relinquish, defeating the Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday.
Century came into the game with an undefeated 5-0 record in Big 9 Conference play, compared to Winona’s 3-2 mark, but the Winhawks (6-2-1, 4-2) proved they are a force to reckoned with by handing the Panthers (6-3-2, 5-1-0) their first defeat.
“We are here to win every single game, and we are showing that right now,” head coach Katie Pearce said.
Early on, the Winhawks were in danger of falling behind when Century striker Jordan Nowicki was fouled in the penalty box in the eighth minute. Winona was fortunate, though, as Nowicki’s penalty went wide left and the game remained scoreless.
It took eight more minutes before the first goal was scored, and it was the Winhawks who drew first blood.
Quinn centered the ball well on a corner kick, and junior Gwenyth Buswell headed it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.
The Panthers had a handful of strong scoring opportunities early but did not score until the 28th minute when they created havoc around the net with a barrage of shots and rebounds that eventually led to a goal by Addison Clarey for a 1-1 tie.
That score held until halftime, and then for the first 37 minutes of the second half.
A major part of that Century scoring drought was because of strong defensive play by the Winhawks, who field a veteran group with a pair of captains in the backfield.
So when Quinn eventually gave Winona a lead, those defenders knew it was on them to figure out a way to stop the Panthers.
“I was just hoping to get it up and out and make sure we kept it on their side,” junior defender and captain Delaney Hermsen said.
That was exactly what the Winhawks did, with Century barely going beyond midfield for the remaining two and a half minutes as Winona closed out the upset victory.
After winning just one game last fall, Winona players knew there was nowhere to go but up this year. However, they did not realize that would mean rising high enough to defeat a perennial conference contender.
“Coming from last season only having one win, to beating the No. 1 team in the conference. I thought we would do better this season, but I wasn’t expecting this,” senior captain and midfielder Ella Mueller said.
