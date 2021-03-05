WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball: Winhawks dismantle Falcons; win pizza party

Before Friday night's matchup with Faribault, the Winona Senior High girls basketball team set three goals for itself: Be under 20 turnovers, collect more than 20 rebounds and go over 40 points.
If they were able to do all three coach Tim Gleason would owe them a pizza party.
Mission accomplished.
The Winhawks hit all three goals on Friday as they celebrated parents night in style with a dominating 50-24 win over the Falcons at Winona Senior High.
Fresh off a good showing in a 57-50 loss to Owatonna on Tuesday, the Winhawks (2-11, 2-8) kept the momentum going into Friday. Fueled by strong defense and three 3-pointers from Julia Kronebusch, Winona scored 21 of the game's first 24 points to sprint out to a 21-3 lead in the first 10 minutes.
"We are playing our best right now, especially off our last game," senior Izzy Goettelman said. "We are all bonding more and just have a good chemistry.
"... We are going into sections soon, so this is a perfect time for us to score 50 points because we had been struggling with shooting and our offense has been kind of slow some nights. We have had a hard time getting out of the 30s, so tonight felt good."
But the Winhawks offense would go cold, as they didn't make a field goal for the final eight minutes of the half with their only points coming from a pair of free throws. The Falcons (0-12, 0-11) were able to trim into the deficit and it was 23-11 heading into the half.
"You saw it in that first half, we aren't really used to playing with lead," Gleason said. "When things started going good pretty soon everybody was saying, 'Alright, my turn to shoot.' We had to tell them to settle back down and remind them how they got to the dance. That's what you have to keep doing."
Utilizing their point zone defense — one that combines a 2-3 and a 1-3-1 — the Winhawks opened the second half with back-to-back steals that led to layups on the other end. It kickstarted a 13-0 run that ballooned the lead up to 25. The Winhawks would go on to lead by as much as 29.
"Somebody said on the bench, 'I don't think we ever started a second half like that before,'" Gleason said. "They refocused (after halftime)."
Goettelman had eight of her team-best 13 points during the run. It was her and fellow senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns that were effective at getting steals a top of the Winhawks zone. It helped loosen up the offense a bit.
"We are trying to get out and run more," Goettelman said. "Marquetta is so fast and with me or Julia up top we try to push ahead and get as many easy layups as we can."
Kronebusch finished with 11, Phoenix Matthees added seven and Berlin-Burns finished with five for the Winhawks, who look to make it two in a row when they travel to take on a talented Red Wing squad at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"We have a tough run here next week," Gleason said. "We have some tough games but that's good for us. Let's keep going."