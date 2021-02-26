WATCH NOW | High school girls basketball: Cotter knocks off St. Charles behind second half surge

After watching his team's early 14-point deficit cut to two at halftime — due in part to early foul trouble — Cotter High School girls basketball coach Pat Bowlin knew his Ramblers were in need of a spark.
Naturally, of course, it came on the defensive end.
The Ramblers switched to a 1-2-2 half-court zone trap defense to open up the second half and the results speak for themselves, as Cotter outscored Three Rivers Conference foe St. Charles by 16 in the second half to win their ninth straight game with a 58-40 victory Friday night at the John R. Nett Rec Center.
At first, it appeared Cotter (9-2, 8-1) — which is ranked No. 20 in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News — was going to run away with it, scoring 17 of the game's first 20 points. But the Saints (7-6, 4-6) gave the Ramblers trouble with their press defense, utilizing a 2-2-1 ¾-court trap that fell back into a 2-3 zone.
The Saints were also aggressive on offense, driving into the lane and forcing the Ramblers into foul trouble. They soon found themselves in the double bonus with 10:32 left in the first half, and sooned tied at 22 after a 19-5 run. It was a 30-28 game at the half.
"We were in complete control," Bowlin said. "They called a timeout about four minutes in and I said, 'Man, we are playing some good basketball.' But the game changed. It became a choppy game which isn't our best. Second half we had to change strategy."
That strategy change involved junior standout Olivia Gardner on top of the 1-2-2 half-court trap defense where she wreaked havoc helping force turnover after turnover. Soon the lead was back up to 45-30 after back-to-back turnovers led to back-to-back layups for Aubrey Williams. Gardner finished the night with six steals.
"Olivia was fantastic up top, got a ton of up tips," Bowlin said. "We basically played a zone and that made a difference. They still got into the basket some but but a lot less."
The Ramblers still had to contend with foul trouble to all-conference juniors Megan Morgan and Sofia Sandcork — who fouled out with three minutes left — but their bench unit answered the call with Aubrey Williams, Hailey Biesanz, Ava Killian combing for 14 points. Williams scored six of her eight points in the second half. Biesanz too, came up big by providing big minutes at point guard when Morgan had four fouls with eight minutes left.
"We love to say we have a great practice team," Morgan said. "We can go our five starters against the five that start on the bench and it's great competition. They are all confident in their shots and they came in and played super hard for us today. They work so hard, so we were just happy they had the chance to step up big tonight."
When it was all said and done, the Ramblers forced 22 Saints' turnovers and outscored St. Charles 28-12 in the second half.
Sandcork led the way with 13 points, while Gardner finished with 11. Senior Ellie Macal just missed a double-double, recording 10 points to go with nine rebounds. Morgan also had 10 points and nine rebounds as well as four assists and three steals.
The Ramblers go for nine in a row when they host Rushford-Peterson on Monday.
"We always say we have a high ceiling," Morgan said. "Coach Bowlin's thing is we get better everyday. Keep improving."
Alex VandenHouten can be reached at alex.vandenhouten@lee.net or via Twitter @AlexVandenhout1