WATCH NOW | High school girls basketball: Cotter knocks off St. Charles behind second half surge

That strategy change involved junior standout Olivia Gardner on top of the 1-2-2 half-court trap defense where she wreaked havoc helping force turnover after turnover. Soon the lead was back up to 45-30 after back-to-back turnovers led to back-to-back layups for Aubrey Williams. Gardner finished the night with six steals.

"Olivia was fantastic up top, got a ton of up tips," Bowlin said. "We basically played a zone and that made a difference. They still got into the basket some but but a lot less."

The Ramblers still had to contend with foul trouble to all-conference juniors Megan Morgan and Sofia Sandcork — who fouled out with three minutes left — but their bench unit answered the call with Aubrey Williams, Hailey Biesanz, Ava Killian combing for 14 points. Williams scored six of her eight points in the second half. Biesanz too, came up big by providing big minutes at point guard when Morgan had four fouls with eight minutes left.

"We love to say we have a great practice team," Morgan said. "We can go our five starters against the five that start on the bench and it's great competition. They are all confident in their shots and they came in and played super hard for us today. They work so hard, so we were just happy they had the chance to step up big tonight."