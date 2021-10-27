WATCH NOW: High school football: Winona wins handily in first-round matchup

The Winona football team’s postseason started off on the right note, as the third-seeded Winhawks (4-5) dominated from start to finish in a 49-20 home win over sixth-seeded Albert Lea (0-9) in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AAAA playoffs.

With coronavirus protocols preventing the Winhawks from playing a playoff game last season, the victory was extra sweet for a number of the team’s players that had not experienced the heightened stakes and atmosphere.

“Last year was such a crazy year, with Covid and everything, just happy to have a normal season,” senior quarterback Jacob Heftman said.

As members of the Big Southeast Blue district, Albert Lea and Winona were not strangers heading into the matchup; the Winhawks defeated the Tigers 60-21 on Oct. 1 in a regular-season game that was the highest-scoring contest of the season for both schools.

Things did not start perfectly for Winona, with a fumble just past midfield on the game’s opening drive that set up Albert Lea in good field position. A few plays later, the Winhawks manufactured a turnover of their own as junior defensive back Mason Langowski intercepted a pass at the 45-yard line and returned it to the end zone for the game’s first score and a 7-0 WSHS lead with 9 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Following a three-and-out by the Tigers, Langowski got involved on the offensive side, catching a 31-yard pass along the sideline before being brought down at the four-yard line, setting up a five-yard touchdown rush by junior Peyton Hoff a few plays later for a 14-0 lead.

Hoff scored again a few drives later, hitting the end zone on a one-yard run at 1:20 in the first quarter. The Winhawks went for some trickery on a two-point conversion, with a lopsided formation that allowed senior Thomas Modjeski to score easily on a pitch to go ahead 22-0.

Albert Lea went three-and-out again on its next drive, which set up Winona on the Tigers’ 39-yard line and the Winhawks took advantage of the strong field position on the first play when Heftman hit Modjeski for a 39-yard strike and a 29-0 lead at the 11:39 mark of the second quarter.

A few minutes later, the duo teamed up again, this time on a 9-yard touchdown reception by Modjeski to put the Winhawks ahead 36-0 at 7:52.

Heftman had missed the previous three games, so the Winhawks players and coaches were happy to see their starting quarterback shake off the rust with a pair of touchdown passes and a few other long completions.

“To get Jacob back was nice, and then the ball’s thrown to me, (that) was nice too,” Modjeski said.

On Albert Lea’s next drive the Tigers picked up a first down for the first time, and also went past midfield for the first time, though that success was short-lived as they were forced to punt quickly thereafter. To add insult to injury, Winona blocked the punt and recovered the ball at the Tigers’ 30-yard line.

The Winhawks capitalized with a 1-yard rush by sophomore Ronnie Lemon for a 43-0 lead that held until halftime.

While Winona had a handful of reserves filtering onto the field late in the second quarter, the second string was out in full to start the second half.

Even though Albert Lea kept its starters in, the Winhawks backups were still able to hit pay dirt near the end of the third quarter with a 39-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Aiden Falls to junior Michael Smith for a 49-0 lead with 2:19 on the clock.

Albert Lea scored three times in the fourth quarter to break up the shutout, but Winona coach John Cassellius did not have any regrets about getting postseason experience for his younger players and winning by 29 rather than 49 points.

“If you’re building for the future, which I think everyone needs to do all the time, it’s important for them to get some plays, get some reps out there,” Cassellius said. “In the end they scored a couple touchdowns with their number ones on our number twos, but our young guys got to play an entire half of football.”

Following the win, the Winhawks advance to the section semifinals to face another familiar foe as they travel to take on second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville (5-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Komets received a first-round bye.

The Komets handed Winona its first loss of the season in Week 2, beating the Winhawks 42-16 at Paul Giel Field on Sept. 10.

In order to flip the result in the rematch, Cassellius believes his team needs to take the Komets out of their comfort zone more than they were able to the first time around.

“When they played us the last time, they had a pretty near perfect game. Didn’t have turnovers, didn’t put themselves in a hole,” he said. “We need to be able to flip that switch, put them in a second-and-long and third-and-long and find a way to get them off the field.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

