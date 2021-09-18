WATCH NOW: High school football: Winona overcomes 16-point deficit in 23-16 win over Byron

It was a tale of two halves at Paul Giel Field on Saturday, when the Winona Senior High School football team overcame a 16-point halftime deficit for a 23-16 win.

The game got off to a terrible start for the Winhawks (2-1, 2-1), with a muffed punt and a muffed kickoff that gave Byron (0-3, 0-3) fantastic field position on a pair of drives. Those were turned into a 10-0 Bears lead at the halfway point of the first quarter ... before the Winona offense had stepped onto the field.

Despite the obvious uphill climb, Winona coach John Cassellius had to make sure his team did not let its poor play snowball.

“We can’t hang our heads when we make a mistake,” Cassellius said.

Things settled down for a bit, with neither team gaining much ground until Byron scored on a 54-yard touchdown catch by senior James Durst with 6:55 remaining in the second quarter. The snap on the extra point was botched, though, so Byron’s lead was only 16-0.

At the time, it seemed like a minor miscue, but by the end of the game, that single point loomed large.

The final minutes before halftime were sloppy, with a missed Byron field goal and a pair of Winona interceptions that kept the score 16-0 heading into the break.