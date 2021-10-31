WATCH NOW: High school football: Trojans topple Randolph in section semifinals

RUSHFORD — The crowd went from elated to disappointed in an instant.

Receiver Tommy Ekern was still in the end zone celebrating a catch that he believed was the winning touchdown as the referees signaled a holding call. Instead of a six-point R-P lead over visiting Randolph in Saturday’s Section 1A football semifinal, the game was still tied with 29 seconds left and the ball on the 32-yard line for a second-and-long snap.

The feelings of shock and disappointment were not limited to the stands.

“Everything was so fast. We’re celebrating, then I see the flag back there and I’m like, ‘Of course that had to happen,’” Rushford-Peterson senior quarterback Malachi Bunke said.

“I’m thinking, ‘Oh no, I can’t believe this actually just happened,’” junior receiver Grady Hengel said.

As they headed back to the huddle, Bunke told the Rushford-Peterson coaching staff what he wanted to do.

“We had a different play drawn up, but then I told my coach, ‘Hey, let’s go 744 to Grady, I trust him a lot,’” Bunke said.

The coaches listened to their star quarterback, and they dialed up a deep pass. The Trojans capitalized, as the ball fell into Hengel’s outstretched arms and the junior tumbled into the end zone for the winning score in a 21-14 semifinal game Saturday night that was closer than many expected.

When Rushford-Peterson (10-0) and Randolph (6-4) met up on October 3 in Randolph, the Trojans scored early and often in a 47-8 romp. That result no doubt played into the section seeding process, where R-P earned the Section 1A top seed while the Rockets were seeded fourth.

However, Trojans head coach Davin Thompson was not falling prey to the hype.

“I told these guys on Wednesday, we’re not 40 points better than them,” Thompson said. “We believe we’re better than them, but not 40.”

That premonition held true, and Rushford-Peterson won its first game of the season by single digits, with the previous tightest game being a 26-15 matchup against Fillmore Central back on Sept. 10.

The game was tight from the start, and neither team was able to score in the first quarter with a scoreless tie after the first 12 minutes.

At the midpoint of the second quarter, Rushford-Peterson started a drive that ended in the first points of the game.

On third-and-7 from the Rockets’ 35-yard line, Bunke threw a pass to senior running back Alex Ronnenberg just beyond the first-down marker, and Ronnenberg weaved through the defense and down the sideline into the end zone for a 7-0 Trojans lead at 6:01.

Randolph responded, moving just past midfield before stalling and facing a fourth-and-9 at the R-P 45-yard line. The Rockets went for a trick play, executing a hook-and-ladder pass that caught the Trojans by surprise and resulted in a 31-yard gain and a first down that breathed new life into the Randolph offense.

Two plays later, Randolph senior quarterback Jacob Weckop threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver JJ Root. Weckop then threw a conversion pass to his brother, senior receiver Nathan Weckop, and Randolph led 8-7 with 3:30 left until halftime.

That lead held until the break, but not long after, as Rushford-Peterson scored on the opening drive of the second half.

By the time Bunke hit senior receiver Aaron Prinsen for a wide-open 26-yard touchdown and a 14-8 lead, the Trojans had chewed more than seven minutes of clock, with just 5:47 remaining in the third quarter.

The two teams traded punts, interceptions and turnovers on downs for most of the rest of the game as the defenses locked down.

Randolph’s offense awoke late in the fourth quarter, moving down the field on a 98-yard drive that was capped off with another hook-and-ladder, this time a pitch from Root to Nathan Weckop that gave Weckop enough open field to sprint into the end zone and tie the score at 14.

The Rockets attempted a two-point conversion to take the lead, but the pass was overthrown and the score remained tied, which allowed R-P to move down the field and eventually retake the lead for good.

With the win, the Trojans advance to their first section finals since 2016, where R-P will face two-seed Fillmore Central on Friday in Winona.

Despite hitting the road for the first time during this playoff run, Thompson has no doubt that the Trojans will have a cheering section that is plenty loud.

“You could see it tonight, the stands are packed, and they’ll be there Friday, too. We get unbelievable support from our community,” Thompson said.

Other playoff action

Both Winona and Lewiston-Altura saw their seasons come to a close on Saturday night.

The three-seed Winhawks traveled to face two-seed Kasson-Mantorville, and the Komets (7-2) won resoundingly 45-14 to knock out Winona (4-6) in the Section 1AAAA bracket.

Six-seed Lewiston-Altura (4-6) could not win a second upset, falling to two-seed Goodhue (7-3) in a 48-28 final score in Section 1AA action.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

