WATCH NOW: High school football: Rushford-Peterson races past Cotter

RUSHFORD — Even though Rushford-Peterson’s football team won its first four games of the season, often in lopsided fashion, head coach Davin Thompson still thought his team had not yet played a game in which they were clicking on all cylinders.

Following last week’s 35-point win over Wabasha-Kellogg, Thompson started off this week’s practices with a simple challenge for his players: play a clean game and the sky’s the limit.

“We talked to them on Monday, there’s nothing broken, but we all have to do our jobs on every play and this thing is going to explode,” Thompson said.

There were fireworks on the field Friday, as the Trojans lit up the scoreboard in a 66-12 homecoming win over visiting Cotter.

Rushford-Peterson’s defense started strong, with junior Grady Hengel intercepting a pass on Cotter’s opening drive and returning the pick down to the 2-yard line. Senior Brady Gile punched through to the end zone on the first offensive play of the game for the Trojans, putting the home team up 7-0 at 10-minutes, 11-seconds.

Cotter struck back as sophomore Luke Gardner returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, though the Ramblers’ two-point conversion attempt was no good, and R-P maintained a 7-6 lead.

Hengel got involved offensively on the next drive, scoring a 12-yard rushing touchdown for a 14-7 lead.

The Trojans’ offense kept rolling from there, scoring three more times before the end of the first quarter for a 34-6 lead.

Gile scored one of those three touchdowns, while the other two came on swing passes from senior quarterback Malachi Bunke to senior running back Alex Ronnenberg.

The offense kept clicking in the second quarter despite the fact that the light drizzle from the first quarter became a true downpour in the second, and Bunke scored a pair of 20-yard rushing touchdowns in the frame.

Bunke says he was proud of his offense for continuing to play well despite the adverse weather, and believes it served as good practice in case they face the same circumstances in a higher stakes game.

“Playing in the rain is a completely different atmosphere,” Bunke said. “But we still found ways to execute, and that’s what’s going to matter when it comes down to those big games at the end of the year. We might face a game in the rain and we’ve got to be able to execute in it.”

It was not just the Trojans’ offense that put points on the board in the second quarter, though, as junior Dalton Hoel intercepted a pass from Cotter quarterback Jack Spiten and returned it 28 yards for a 54-6 lead with 4:10 remaining until halftime, though neither team would score before the break.

With the score, Rushford-Peterson’s defensive first-team unit put up seven points in the game while allowing zero, in an effort that is not atypical for the group that has only allowed two touchdowns so far this year through five games.

R-P has a variety of strong playmakers all over the field, which Thompson says makes it hard for opposing coaches to formulate an approach to score.

“When we lock in, we get people covered and bring people from different angles. It’s hard for people to prepare for it,” Thompson said.

When play resumed after halftime, both teams had their reserves in on both sides of the ball, and Cotter was able to put up its first offensive points of the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Spiten to receiver Desmond Matthews for a 54-12 score.

Trojans’ backup offense put up a pair of touchdowns as well.

Reserve QB junior Riley Tesch running in a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 60-12 lead. Reserve running back freshman Jonah Bunke, younger brother of starting QB Malachi, rushed for a 4-yard touchdown in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

While it may not end up coming in handy until a year or two down the line, Thompson was happy to see his backups playing well.

“The more depth we can have, the more solid we’re going to be,” Thompson said.

In total, Malachi Bunke went 4-for-7 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing five times for 68 yards and two scores. Ronnenberg was the leading receiver with three catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Jonah Bunke was the leading rusher in the game, tallying 78 yards on 14 carries, plus a score.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

