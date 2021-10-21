WATCH NOW: High school football: Rushford-Peterson clinches undefeated season with win

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson football program has a storied history, with a trio of state championships in the 2000’s and a plethora of section and district titles to their name, but for the past 17 seasons, one thing has eluded the Trojans: an undefeated regular season.

That is, until this year.

R-P won one of its closest games of the season in Week 8, defeating Bethlehem Academy 19-6 on Wednesday to finish 8-0 for the team’s first undefeated regular season since 2002.

Even the Trojans’ 2004 and 2006 state championship teams lost one regular season game each, so this fall’s Rushford-Peterson roster entered exclusive company with their eighth win over the Cardinals.

“It’s a super good feeling, it’s surreal. Doing it with this group of guys, wouldn’t want to do it any other way,” senior quarterback Malachi Bunke said.

In a standoff between a pair of stout defenses that was aided by a steady rain to keep the scoring low, whichever team was going to win was going to need to find a slight edge and exploit it.

On the first play of the game, R-P established who two of their biggest contributors would be right away, as Bunke threw a 31-yard strike to senior Tommy Ekern.

While the drive fizzled from there, ending in a turnover on downs, it was clear that the Trojans coaching staff had found a mismatch in their days of planning.

“They played in-your-face man-to-man all season, we assumed they weren’t going to change now. They’re good at it. We thought if we could get the fullback out a little bit, he’d get lost in there and he was able to do that,” head coach Davin Thompson said.

The two teams traded punts and fumbles for the next few drives as the rain played a factor, but Rushford-Peterson was able to get on the board for the first time shortly before the end of the quarter, when Hadyn Kahoun punched in a five-yard score at one-minute, 43-seconds for a 7-0 lead.

However Bethlehem Academy responded with a score on the first play of the next drive, as running back Derrick Sando broke free for a 65-yard touchdown. The Cardinals attempted a two-point conversion, but the Trojans snuffed it out to maintain a 7-6 lead.

Thompson warned his players prior to the game that if just a couple players all messed up their assignments on the same play, then Bethlehem Academy had the ability to make them pay.

“We didn’t get hands on the tight end, the backers got up field, and they’ll hurt you,” Thompson said. “I told you if you don’t do your job, they’re going to hurt us, and they did.”

That play was the one blip on an otherwise stellar performance by the R-P defense; excluding that one play, the Cardinals had only 147 total yards the rest of the game.

On their first two drives of the second quarter, the Trojans went back to the Ekern mismatch.

First, Bunke hit the fullback on a 23-yard touchdown on fourth-and-8 to go ahead 13-6 at 9:34.

Two minutes later, Bunke found Ekern for a 25-yard score to put the Trojans up 19-6 with 7:38 until halftime.

Little did the two teams know, but that score would hold for the remaining 31 minutes of the contest.

In a combination of weather-induced miscues and solid defensive play, neither team was able to get much going in either direction.

The closest either team came to scoring was in the waning minutes of the second quarter when Bethlehem Academy drove into the red zone, but Bunke intercepted a pass in the end zone on fourth down to thwart the threat.

Bunke went 9-for-20 passing with 143 yards and two scores, adding 13 rushes for 49 yards.

Kahoun was the team’s top rusher with 21 carries, 138 yards and one score. Ekern led the team through the air with three catches for 81 yards and two scores.

Last Friday, the Trojans clinched at least a share of the Mid Southeast Blue district title with a 67-7 win over Hayfield. With their win on Wednesday, R-P sealed an outright championship for the team’s first district crown since 2016.

While the undefeated season and district title are both achievements the Trojans will look back on fondly, for now, they’re ready to look past it.

“Celebrate it tonight, but as soon as it’s tomorrow, it’s the postseason run,” Bunke said. “We’re 0-0 now. It’s a new start, we’ve got to keep grinding and get to where we want to be.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

