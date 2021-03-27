WATCH NOW: High school football: G-E-T rallies to beat Sparta in overtime in spring opener

GALESVILLE — The G-E-T High School football team had its back against the wall twice in the second half on Friday night, and the Red Hawks delivered both times.
First, after visiting Sparta took a two-score lead late in the third quarter, G-E-T pieced together a 68-yard touchdown drive that lasted more than eight minutes and cut its deficit to six points.
The Red Hawks forced a three-and-out on the Spartans’ ensuing possession but then faced a fourth-and-5 with the game hanging in the balance.
Sophomore running back Brady Seiling bobbled a reverse handoff from senior running back Luke Vance, but gained 13 yards to pick up the first down and tied the game on a 2-yard run five plays later — with just 13 seconds left on the clock.
G-E-T then completed the comeback in overtime and earned a 46-38 win to open the season.
“We knew we could do it, but we knew it was going to be really hard,” Vance said of rallying from a 14-point deficit. “We just had to give it everything we had.”
Vance was sensational and led the G-E-T offense with 27 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yard score on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Seiling shined in his varsity debut with 23 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Both were key as the Red Hawks (1-0) erased Sparta’s (0-1) lead — Vance brought G-E-T within 38-32 with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter with his final touchdown of the game, and Seiling tied the game at 38 — but senior quarterback Sawyer Schmidt provided the go-ahead score.
The Red Hawks had the first possession of overtime and quickly moved into the red zone on back-to-back carries from Vance. Schmidt then picked up the first down on a third-and-inches, and two more carries from Vance moved G-E-T to the 5-yard line.
Schmidt powered his way into the end zone on a designed quarterback run on the next play, and Vance converted the 2-point try to put G-E-T up 46-38.
Despite throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, Schmidt finished with 16 carries for 63 yards.
“I think in the second half, even with all the mistakes that we made, the kids really showed that they had some pride and wanted to play football,” Red Hawks coach Jon Steffenhagen said.
The Spartans’ offense, which was rarely on the field for long Friday night but was potent when it was, looked poised to answer on the ensuing possession as sophomore Carson Kelsey picked up seven yards on the first play of the drive.
But G-E-T responded by forcing two negative plays — first a 3-yard loss on a carry by senior Corbin Hauser, then an intentional grounding as multiple Red Hawks closed in on senior quarterback Brett Stuessel.
Stuessel found Kelsey on fourth-and-16 from the 31, but Kelsey was stopped well short of the first down as G-E-T sealed the win.
“We had opportunities on both sides of the ball to finish the game, and we didn’t do it,” Sparta coach Adam Dow said. “Tip my hat to Steffenhagen; he’s got himself a quality program, and they earned the win today.”
Indeed, the Spartans seemed to be in control in the second half despite trailing 24-21 at the break. They scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter, largely thanks to big plays — Sparta tallied 272 yards of offense for the game but only ran 27 plays.
Hauser had a 20-yard touchdown run and a 44-yard catch, while Kelsey bounced off tacklers for a 60-yard touchdown run immediately after junior Chris Jacobs intercepted Schmidt.
Kelsey finished with five carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Hauser returned a kickoff for a touchdown in addition to his rushing score.
Kelsey’s 60-yard scamper gave the Spartans a 38-24 lead with 1:45 left in the third quarter, and the Spartans had the chance to put the game away after the Red Hawks cut that advantage to 38-32.
But Stuessel threw an incomplete pass, recovered his own fumble, then picked up 3 yards on a broken play as G-E-T forced a three-and-out.
“We had some breakdowns, some bad snaps, that kind of stuff,” Dow said. “Stuff that, to win against a quality team, you can’t have that.”
The Red Hawks took full advantage as they walked away with the win.
“Coming out with a victory like that, that’s great,” Vance said.