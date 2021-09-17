WATCH NOW: High school football: Cotter beats Wabasha-Kellogg for second win

Neither team scored again until late in the third quarter, though Cotter scored twice before the fourth began, with both coming on passes from Gilbertson to Gardner to give Cotter a 33-0 advantage.

While the bulk of the Ramblers’ key contributors are four-year seniors, Gardner is a bright spot for the future of the program.

“His speed is tough to hang with, (and) he’s got good leaping ability to go get the ball,” Sieben said. “He’s only a sophomore, so he’s got a lot of growing left to do.”

With a five-score differential heading into the final quarter, both teams started rotating in subs, and Wabasha-Kellogg capitalized with a pair of touchdowns to bust the shutout and make it a 33-12 final score.

Gilbertson went 19-for-29 passing for 285 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, also rushing six times for 50 yards.

Gardner led all receivers with nine catches and 103 yards for three touchdowns, in addition to his punt return for four total touchdowns. Hesch had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Though Cotter may not be the most historically successful football program, that does not dampen the expectations for this season if you ask the coaching staff.