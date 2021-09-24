WATCH NOW: High school football: C-FC offense struggles in shutout against Melrose-Mindoro

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — It was tough for the C-FC High School football team's offense to get anything going against a stout Melrose-Mindoro defense Friday night, and that struggle spread to the other phases of the game as the Pirates were shutout by the Mustangs 31-0.

“If you’re at least moving the ball and getting some yards and showing you can do something, it’s a lot easier to keep the morale up,” C-FC head coach Jesse Cyrus said. “But when you struggle like we did, the defensive fire only lasts so long.”

The defeat marked the fifth straight for C-FC (2-4, 2-2) against Dairyland Conference rival Mel.-Min. (3-3, 3-1).

It was a fairly even start for the two teams, with C-FC punting on its first two drives and Mel.-Min. punting on its first drive and stalling out in the red zone and settling for a field goal on its second drive to take a 3-0 lead with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

When the Pirates failed a fourth-down conversion on the doorstep of the red zone on their next drive early in the second quarter, the game started to unravel.

The Mustangs easily marched down the field, capping things off with a touchdown run by senior Raef Radcliffe to go ahead 10-0 with 8:23 left in the quarter.

A three-and-out on the ensuing possession by C-FC set up Mel.-Min. with good field position, and the Mustangs took a 17-0 lead a few plays later on a 25-yard touchdown through the air from sophomore quarterback Braydon Lockington to senior running back Ashton Olson with 5:44 remaining in the half.

After halftime, the Melrose-Mindoro offense could run the ball at will, and the team chewed nearly six minutes off the clock on the opening drive. Lockington scored a 26-yard rushing touchdown by scrambling after the pocket collapsed to put the Mustangs ahead 24-0.

Another three-and-out by the Pirates quickly gave the ball back to Mel.-Min., and once again the Mustangs ran at will, with Olson punching in a 26-yard rushing score with 1:51 left in the third to make it 31-0.

In the waning minutes of the third quarter and into the early fourth, C-FC had its best offensive stretch of the night. The Pirates dinked and dunked their way down the field, with a pair of key catches by Andrew Bissen keeping the drive alive.

Eventually, the drive ended just shy of the end zone when senior quarterback Austin Becker was intercepted at the 2-yard line by senior Ethan Stanton.

C-FC’s success on that drive came on short gains, but the lack of big plays doomed the drive to end shy of the end zone thanks to the strength of Melrose-Mindoro’s defense.

“I think their physicality and speed was one of the things that made it toughest for us,” Cyrus said. “We’d get guys open, but not wide open. That was kind of the biggest thing. We couldn’t get the somewhat easy play, everything was hard to earn.”

Both teams began to rotate in their reserves throughout the fourth quarter, and neither squad scored in the final 12 minutes, with the game ending in a 31-0 shutout.

Becker finished 5-of-18 passing for 60 yards and an interception. Senior receiver Wyatt Seibel led the team with two catches for 38 yards.

For Mel.-Min., Lockington was 6-of-14 for 68 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing eight times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Radcliffe led the team on the ground with 12 carries for 96 yards and a score.

Heading into next week’s game against Whitehall, to improve the Pirates’ offensive performance Cyrus says it is imperative to clean up some of the mental mistakes that led to penalties.

“A few of our better plays came back for a penalty. It’s just the things you’ve got to learn week by week and keep working at,” Cyrus said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.