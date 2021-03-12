WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Lewiston-Altura overcomes slow start to win seventh straight

"I talked to their coach after the game and just for a team that is down as they are this year and have had a rough year and they come out, outhustled us, out effort us physically," VanderPlas said. "Give them credit for doing that. They brought the fight to us. We didn't match that."

It appeared the Cardinals were ready to surge ahead when they went on a 15-6 run to take a 33-23 lead, but then the Eagles answered with four straight to end the first half.

"We needed to wake up," junior Thomas Menk said.

In the second half, it was Menk that helped the Cardinals do just that. After scoring 31 points on eight 3-pointers against St. Charles on Thursday, Menk finished the first half with just two points on a pair of free throws off of a technical foul. But he opened the second half by knocking down his first two 3-pointers of the night as part of a 13-4 run to help the Cardinals go ahead 46-31.

Menk would finish with 15 points — 13 of which came after halftime.

"I just needed to be more aggressive," Menk said. "And just taking defense to offense, I think we were able to get them in some spots that we weren't able to get in the first half.