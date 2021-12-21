WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Winona girls drop home matchup against Red Wing

Winona’s girls basketball team had an interesting contrast challenge in their most recent two-game stretch.

On Saturday, the team faced off against one of the most dominant individual players in the Big 9 Conference, Mackenzie Schweim, as they lost against Mankato East.

Then three days later on Tuesday, the Winhawks hosted a Red Wing team that has a plethora of strong scorers on offense.

“Here you’ve got people that are kind of interchangeable parts. Any one of them can step out and hit a three and any one of them can post you up and any one of them can take you off the dribble,” Winona head coach Tim Gleason said.

The Winhawks had a tough time guarding all of the Wingers’ shooters, losing a 68-40 game.

Red Wing (4-4, 3-3) was able to start strong, going on an 8-0 run in the first three-and-a-half minutes. Winona (1-5, 1-4) got on the board at 12-minutes, 10-seconds when sophomore guard Faith Quinn grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup and an 8-2 score.

The Wingers went on a 6-0 run over the next four minutes to take a 14-2 lead, and that deficit held for much of the rest of the first half.

At the break, Red Wing led Winona 27-14 in a low scoring half with good defense played both by both teams. However, Red Wing hit seven three pointers while Winona hit zero to widen the gap between the two squads.

In the second half, Winona’s defensive play was not as strong. The Winhawks allowed nearly as many points in the first nine minutes, a 21-12 run by Red Wing, as they allowed in the full first half. In total, the Wingers led 48-26 at 9:05

Gleason was not certain what exactly the difference was for his squad in the second half, but he had a feeling the issue probably lied in the team’s lack of a spark coming out of the locker room.

“I think sometimes coming out of halftime we don’t come out with the same intensity,” Gleason said. “That takes us a while to get ramped back up.”

For the rest of the game, Red Wing slightly increased the deficit, closing out the contest with a 28-point win.

As expected, the Wingers spread the ball around with even scoring chances.

Freshman Annika Johnson was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, junior Sammi Chandler had 12 points and senior Bailie Roschen had 12 points as well, all of which came from three pointers. Senior Hallie Roschen had nine points, all of which were three pointers as well.

For Winona, it was Quinn that led the team in scoring with 13 points, with Elleigh Sonnenberg second with nine points.

Faith Quinn, alongside older sister Grace Quinn, have been strong players all season for the Winhawks and the loss to Red Wing was no different.

In the first half, Faith scored six and Grace had two to combine for eight of the team’s 14 points. By the end of the game the duo combined for 18 of the team’s 40, with the pair showing their bond by feeding each other assists and rotating well together defensively.

“I can’t tell you enough what a joy it is to coach those two young ladies. They just work so incredibly hard and play so well together,” Gleason said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.