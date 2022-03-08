WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Winona defense shines in playoff win

Had Winona boys basketball coach Kyle Martin been told ahead of time that his team would score 13 points in the first half of its MSHSL first-round playoff matchup with Byron on Tuesday, he wouldn't have liked its chances of winning.

“No, I wouldn’t say that we’d be winning,” Martin said.

Nevertheless, they were.

Thanks to a solid defensive effort, the third-seeded Winhawks held a 13-8 lead at halftime and cruised through the second half, beating the sixth-seeded Bears 55-42 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal matchup at home.

Byron started off the game with a bucket on its first possession, as James Durst put in a layup for a 2-0 lead at 17 minutes, 35 seconds.

The Bears did not score again for the next 13 minutes.

While part of the scoring drought falls on poor offensive execution from Byron (14-13), a large part of it was due to strong Winona defense. The Winhawks (17-10) always had a hand in a shooter’s face and slapped away passes for steals, grabbing loose balls and defensive rebounds to thwart any second-chance efforts by the Bears.

That defensive intensity is something that the Winhawks take pride in.

“When we get our hands up and slide and move as a unit, we’re pretty hard to score on I think,” senior Jasper Hedin said.

Winona was not able to build up too much a lead, with some of its own shooting troubles dampening the dominant defense. By the time Byron snapped its scoring skid with a 3-pointer at 4:12, the Winhawks only had 12 points of their own.

And yet, WSHS found itself ahead by five points at halftime despite it all.

Early in the first half, both teams started to score at a much higher rate; it took 3:14 for Byron to outpace its first-half total and 5:16 for the Winhawks to do the same. Martin thinks that it was only a matter of time until things went back to normal on both ends.

“Section basketball, first playoff game at home, they’re excited, a little jumpy I’d say,” Martin said. “I think a few guys just needed to see the ball go in the hoop.”

For the first seven minutes of the half, the margin stayed about the same and Winona led 28-22 with 11:04 left.

The Winhawks started to pull away from there, though, rattling off a 16-3 run over the next four-and-a-half minutes to stretch the lead to 44-25 with 6:30 left to play.

A key part of Winona’s offensive surge was a shift in offensive play calling to allow the game to come to the players more.

“We were doing a lot of set plays in the first half, changed to just more motion stuff, letting the guys get open, screening for each other,” Martin said.

That 19-point lead held for much of the remainder of the game, but the Bears scored eight points in the final 1:16 to narrow it to just a 13-point Winona victory.

Winhawks junior Bryan Cassellius led all scorers with 20 points, with senior teammate Shane Scharmach scoring 14.

Trent DeCook led Byron with nine points.

The victory advances Winona to a section semifinal road matchup against two-seed Stewartville on Saturday.

While the Tigers’ 20-7 record is better than Winona’s 17-10 mark, many of Stewartville’s conference games came against AA and A teams, while the Winhawks played a number of AAAA teams.

As such, Winona’s players have a bit of a chip on their shoulders as the postseason tournament rolls along.

“I think that made a couple guys a little upset. They were playing with some fire tonight, they believe they’re better than that three-seed,” Martin said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

