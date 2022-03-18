WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Winona boys' season comes to close in section final

ROCHESTER — A pair of conference rivals met up at the Rochester Civic Center Arena on Friday night in the Section 1AAA boys basketball final, and the matchup between familiar foes went about as expected.

Austin had won a pair of regular season matchups against Winona thanks to strong defense, and that was the key again as the Packers advanced to state with a 46-39 victory to end the Winhawks’ season.

“I thought we contested most of their shots, we had a lot of blocked shots. This was all about defense tonight. I thought we were really active,” Austin head coach Kris Fadness said.

Despite the Packers’ defensive tenacity, Winona head coach Kyle Martin thought his team got the shots they wanted for the most part. However, the Winhawks could not find a shooting rhythm as they hit just two 3-pointers all night with one being a desperation heave with 10 seconds left.

“Some nights, shots just don’t fall and that was one of them tonight,” Martin said.

In the first half, both teams struggled mightily to score; at 10-minutes, 48-seconds, the score was still tied 5-5.

Over the next four minutes Austin went on a 7-0 scoring run, and that gap continued for the rest of the half as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime with the Packers ahead 19-13.

Winona senior Brandon Butenhoff hit a 3-pointer on the Winhawks’ first possession of the second half to cut the score to 19-16, but Austin responded with a 10-0 run over the next five minutes to surge ahead 29-16.

That double-digit deficit held for the next eight minutes as neither team could manufacture a run, and Austin was ahead 40-28 with 3:57 remaining.

Neither team had shot many free throws to that point, but with Winona in desperation mode, the team’s defenders started playing more aggressively and sending the Packers to the line.

The strategy worked, as Austin missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on its next three possessions and missed two free throws on possession number four. However, Winona only hit two shots in that span, and the score was still a 40-32 Packers lead with 1:32 remaining.

Austin’s free throw struggles continued, going 6-for-14 the rest of the way, but again the Winhawks could not take advantage and Austin held on for a 46-39 victory.

“They left the door open, those opportunities were there, we just couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end,” Martin said.

Winona was led by senior Jasper Hedin, who scored 12 points. Junior Bryan Cassellius had eight points, Butenhoff had seven and senior Marcus Winter scored six.

Austin junior Jack Lang tied Hedin for the game’s lead with 12 points. Junior Cham Okey also hit double figures with 10 points.

It was a disappointing final game for the Winhawks players, but it was a solid season overall for a program that made its first trip to the section final game since 2011. Though they came up shy of a trip to state, Martin thinks it was an important first step for the program to take nonetheless.

“We didn’t win tonight but I feel like we brought the city together. And for the future Winhawks coming up, seeing this, and all the little kids believing in these guys, I think it holds great water for our future,” Martin said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

