WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Winona boys fall to Owatonna after strong start

Winona’s boys basketball team started off both halves with energy in a home game against Big 9 rival Owatonna on Thursday, but in both halves the Huskies were able to right the ship in a 74-61 win over the Winhawks.

In the first 2-minutes, 30-seconds, Winona took an 8-2 lead, but Owatonna surged to within a point 8-7 in 30 seconds.

That quick comedown is something the Winhawks struggled with in the game, and head coach Kyle Martin preached to his team that moving forward, they need to play a full 36 minute game. He added that if his players took their foot off the gas when they took a lead, they would quickly regret it.

“At times, we’ve taken a couple minutes off here and there and when you play a great team like Owatonna, they’re going to make you pay for that pretty quickly,” Martin said.

Winona (3-3, 2-2) quickly locked back in, going on a 10-6 run for an 18-13 lead at 10:27.

Once again, they fell into a lull and the Huskies (5-1, 4-0) capitalized by holding WSHS scoreless for the next four and a half minutes. In that span Owatonna took its first lead of the game, 19-18, and stretched the advantage up to 24-18.

Winhawks senior Jasper Hedin snapped the skid with a rim-rattling dunk at 5:51 for a 24-20 score, but Owatonna kept its momentum moving forward with a 12-2 run to take a 36-22 lead on a three-pointer by senior Brayden Williams at 1:43.

A couple quick buckets before halftime by Winona cut the deficit down to 10 points, 36-26.

In the first half, there was a scoring duel between a trio of college hoops prospects.

Williams led the way with 15 points, but Hedin and Owatonna senior Evan Dushek were not far behind with 12 points apiece.

It is no surprise for Winhawks fans to see Hedin putting up gaudy numbers, and as soon as he hit his first shot in the opening minutes, it was off to the races for the senior wing.

“My first three fell, and then I could tell shots might start falling later on. Getting to the free throw line early and often helps too,” Hedin said.

When play resumed, Winona grabbed the momentum with an 8-4 run for a 40-34 score at 15:51 capped off by a three-pointer by junior Wesley Wollan.

The two teams traded runs over the next 10 minutes, and the Huskies led 62-55 at 4:26.

From there, Owatonna regained its top form to outscore Winona 12-6 in the final minutes to close out a double-digit victory.

Hedin and Williams ended the game with 26 points apiece to tie their back-and-forth scoring race.

The duo knows each other well from playing not only in the Big 9, but from facing off on the summer AAU circuit as well, so Hedin enjoyed going shot-for-shot with a familiar foe.

“It’s kind of fun, I know Brayden pretty well too from the summer, playing against him. He’s a phenomenal player,” Hedin said.

The Huskies had a couple more high scorers with Dushek scoring 18 and Owatonna senior guard Ty Creger scoring 17 as well.

Winona’s second-best scoring total was an eight-point effort by senior guard Shane Scharmach.

The loss brought the Winhawks down to .500 at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. However, they have already played the top two teams in the conference in a front-loaded schedule that featured Mankato West and Owatonna, both of whom are 4-0 so far.

According to Martin, the players are glad to have such tough foes at the start of the year in order to gain the experience necessary to hone their skills.

“They want to play great teams, it’s awesome to have guys in the locker room with that character that want to get better,” Martin said.

Martin also believes now that his team has gotten a taste, the road rematch with the Huskies on Feb. 11 will be a different story.

“That second time around will be a great one,” he said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.