WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Winhawks boys halt losing skid with win over Century

Coming into their Wednesday night matchup in Winona, the Winhawks and Rochester Century boys basketball teams had similar records but very different recent performances.

The Winhawks had an 11-8 record overall with an 8-7 mark in Big 9 Conference play, though they had lost three games in a row and four of their last five. Century, meanwhile, had an 11-9 record and 9-7 in conference with a four-game winning streak.

Winona ended both of those streaks, winning a 55-48 game after leading by double digits for much of the second half, getting the monkey off their back.

“Snapping that streak was on our mind,” head coach Kyle Martin said.

As they often do, the Winhawks came out of the gates with plenty of energy, jumping out to an early 7-1 lead.

However, as they also often do, they hit a rough patch in the middle of the first half and Rochester Century clawed back into the game to take a 14-13 lead with 5-minutes, 11-seconds remaining until halftime.

During that Panthers run, Winona turned the ball over eight times as they struggled with possession. As soon as they re-focused on maintaining good ball control, another scoring run followed.

The Winhawks did not turn the ball over in the final 5:11, outscoring Rochester 14-4 to take a 27-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.

That stretch re-energized Winona after their poor play in the middle of the period, giving them enough juice to try to hold off the Panthers for the rest of the second half.

“We felt it at half when we were up after our little run. Coach said you’ve gotta have energy and play as a team, which I felt like we did,” junior Bryan Cassellius said.

Throughout the second half, the Winhawks steadily maintained their lead without either team going on much of a run. The Panthers’ deficit never dropped to one possession, and for most of the half the margin was in double-digits.

In the final 20 seconds, Rochester Century scored three points on a free throw and a jump shot to cut the game’s final score to within seven points.

The past couple weeks have featured some tough injury luck for the Winhawks, with leading scorer senior Jasper Hedin missing the past six games with a leg injury, and spot starter/sixth man junior Charlie VandeBerg breaking a finger in Monday’s game.

Down two key contributors, the Winhawks were still able to win thanks to a few players stepping up.

Junior Bryan Cassellius has been a key two-way player all year for Winona, but on Wednesday he shined even brighter with a heavier offensive load, scoring a game-leading 19 points.

A pair of seniors that played smaller bench roles early in the season seized their increased playing time as well, as Branden Butenhoff had nine points and Nate Brand had seven.

“We told them there were always going to be opportunities as the season goes on. 26 games or more, things are going to happen,” Martin said. “So proud of those guys for stepping up.”

Senior Marcus Winter also hit double digits for the Winhawks with 11 points, and senior Shane Scharmach added seven.

Rochester’s leading scorer was senior Jayden Wysocki with nine points.

While the losing streak may be over for Winona, the Winhawks do not want to lose the chip on their shoulder that they had gained during their trials and tribulations, instead maintaining that mental edge as they try to build up a winning streak to replace it.

“I feel like our mentality’s going to stay the same and we’ve got to keep grinding and keep winning ball games,” Cassellius said.

