WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Trojans comeback for first playoff win since 2019

RUSHFORD — Early in the second half of Thursday’s first-round playoff game, Rushford-Peterson’s girls were teetering on the brink.

The Trojans trailed Spring Grove by eight at halftime, and after four-minutes, 20-seconds, that deficit had increased to 11 points.

With just two playoff games, both losses, over the past two seasons, R-P’s players did not have much postseason experience to rely on and it seemed like the higher stakes had thrown them off their game.

During a timeout, Trojans head coach Joe Hatch kept it cool and wanted to make sure his players did too.

“We said ‘there’s a lot of time left, don’t panic,’” Hatch said. “So I think it took a while for us to settle down and relax and do the things we practiced.”

Shortly after falling behind by double digits the Trojans regained their comfort, surging ahead for a narrow lead.

The lead flip-flopped between the two teams for the remainder of the game, but a few late steals clinched a 44-41 comeback win for the Trojans, the program’s first playoff victory since the 2018-19 season.

“There was a lot of times where our girls could have given up and put our heads down and we kept fighting, so that was really exciting to see,” Hatch said.

For most of the game, it was a streaky affair.

While they came into the matchup as the 11-seed, Spring Grove (10-17) started well as they built up a 13-7 advantage over the six-seed Trojans (12-15).

R-P responded with a run of its own, going 10-0 over three-and-a-half minutes to seize a 17-13 lead with 9:03 until halftime.

The rest of the half was all Lions, as the visitors pulled ahead for a 30-22 lead at the break.

The Trojans’ first-half troubles were two pronged.

First, their pre-game playoff jitters stuck around once the ball was tipped off.

“I think we had a lot of adrenaline coming in and I don’t think we got all that adrenaline out during warmups,” junior forward Kaylee Ruberg said.

As a result, the anxious R-P players were so afraid of making mistakes that they were playing too cautiously, which ended up compounding that problem.

“We didn’t want to make a mistake and we made more mistakes because we were too tight and we didn’t look comfortable,” Hatch said.

Once they found themselves down double digits, with their backs against the wall, the Trojans started to play more aggressively as they went for broke. That added intensity quickly became apparent, as R-P players were tipping passes and grabbing steals.

Over an eight-minute span, Rushford-Peterson outscored the Lions 12-0 to take a 36-35 lead with 7:03 left on the clock, the team’s first lead since a 21-20 advantage at 4:21 in the first half.

Spring Grove slowly built a lead back up, going on a 6-2 run to take a 41-38 lead with 2:30 remaining.

Neither team was able to score in the next minute-and-a-half, but R-P sophomore guard Ellie Ekern stole a pass near half court and fought through a foul to hit a layup and cut the deficit to 41-40 with 57 seconds left. While she missed the ensuing free throw, the Trojans were still back in striking distance.

Shortly after, sophomore Tayler Helgemoe stole an inbound pass under the basket and easily hit a layup to put R-P ahead 42-41 with 22 seconds remaining.

When Ruberg picked up another inbound steal, the Lions used their last foul before the bonus to force the Trojans to run an inbounds play.

R-P got the ball to Ekern, who was instantly fouled. This time, in an even higher pressure situation, the sophomore sank both shots for a 44-41 lead with nine seconds left.

“I knew she was going to hit it. I was proud of her for that, I think she kind of took it hard when she missed that one free throw, I think those two made her feel a lot better,” Ruberg said.

A desperation three by the Lions fell short, and the Rushford-Peterson student section ran onto the court to celebrate the program’s first postseason win in three years.

Ruberg was the Trojans’ leading scorer with 16 points, though Spring Grove senior Jordian Leahy led all scorers with 17 points.

With the win, the Trojans advance to the quarterfinals to face off against three-seed Grand Meadow at 7:30 on March 1 at the Rochester Civic Center.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.