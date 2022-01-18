WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Second half surge puts G-E-T girls past Arcadia

GALESVILLE — The Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team is starting to find its footing.

After playing to a 4-8 record in the first 12 games of the season, the Red Hawks have won three games in a row after defeating Coulee Conference foe Arcadia 44-35 on Tuesday night.

G-E-T battled through some injuries throughout the early portion of the season, and now that the team is healthy, head coach Louis Hurd believes that added depth has driven the team forward.

“At full strength in the summer, I was excited,” Hurd said. “For the first time, we’ve been able to have our full squad and more than anything, that’s it.”

Defeating the Raiders was not easy, despite the nine-point final margin, as both teams went back-and-forth for the majority of the game.

The Red Hawks (7-8, 5-1) started strong, getting out to a 7-2 lead at 14-minutes, 2-seconds. Arcadia (3-12, 3-3) battled back to take an 8-7 lead at 7:06 in a game that was a defensive standoff.

Both teams had an identical scoring output in the remainder of the half and Arcadia went into halftime ahead 16-15.

It was a low-scoring start to the second half as well, with G-E-T going scoreless for the first five-and-a-half minutes and the Raiders only scoring five points in that stretch as well. The Red Hawks hit a couple quick buckets in a 30-second span and after a three-pointer by junior Shayna Kirkey at 11:59, they only trailed the Raiders 21-20.

Two minutes later, G-E-T took its first lead since late in the first half when senior Genna O’Neill hit a layup for a 25-24 advantage.

The squads traded the lead for the next couple minutes and Arcadia led 29-27 at 8:26 following a three-pointer by junior Breah Golden.

Momentum would quickly shift toward G-E-T following that bucket, though.

Whenever the Red Hawks needed a boost in the game, Hurd would switch his defense into a press that gave his players the extra adrenaline they needed while making life hard for the Raiders.

“Our trapping zone sparked our O tonight,” Hurd said. “We got a few transition points out of it and it ended up being a real feather in our cap.”

So when G-E-T was trailing by two with just over eight minutes left, they went into their press and it worked as the Red Hawks rattled off a 13-0 run over the next four minutes to take a 40-29 lead with 4:13 remaining.

For Arcadia, it was a bit of a gut punch to fall behind so quickly after playing well for much of the game to that point.

“It’s one of those things where you go into the locker room at the end of it and 32 out of the 36 minutes we’re the better team, leaving here knowing we were the better team, but coming away with a loss,” head coach Lucas Passehl said.

The Raiders outscored G-E-T by two points in the final minutes as the Red Hawks held on for the nine-point victory.

G-E-T senior Lindsey Lettner was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points, followed closely by a 12-point performance from Arcadia’s Golden.

While the Raiders’ losing streak grew to eight games in a row, their coach wanted to make sure the players saw the positives in the win that could lead to a turnaround in their next game.

“They executed our game plan very well, but sometimes you fall short. I told them second place isn’t always the worst either,” Passehl said.

On the other side, with a three-game winning streak, G-E-T is starting to peak as it hits the meat of its schedule.

After taking their lumps with a tough non-conference schedule, the Red Hawks have been playing well in their Coulee matchups, with a 5-1 mark that’s good for second in the conference standings behind undefeated 6-0 West Salem.

“We feel like we can do some damage in the conference. Our girls are playing at a confident level right now,” Hurd said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

