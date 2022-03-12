WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Rushford-Peterson falls in overtime in section semifinals

ROCHESTER — On paper, the Saturday Section 1A semifinal between two-seed Rushford-Peterson and three-seed Goodhue looked like an even matchup.

Sure enough, all through the game both teams could not gain much ground on the other.

Outside of the opening minutes, neither team led by more than four points and in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime, the two teams combined for five lead changes and one tie.

Goodhue’s length and post presence ended up being too much for the Trojans to handle and the Wildcats advanced to the section final with a 44-42 overtime win.

The hard-fought nature of the game was exactly what R-P coach Chris Drinkall was expecting.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew every possession offensively and defensively were going to be important,” Drinkall said.

In the first half, both teams were locked in defensively and as such, both struggled to score. Neither team shoot particularly poorly, as both teams grabbed steals, tipped shots and generally created havoc for their opponents.

Goodhue scored the first six points of the game, and following a layup by Rushford-Peterson senior forward Justin Ruberg at 13-minutes, 57-seconds, neither team would hold a lead that large for the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats (23-6) held a small lead throughout most of the first half, with R-P (22-5) going ahead for the first time on a Ruberg layup at 2:12 that made it 14-13 in the Trojans’ favor.

Both teams went back-and-forth a few more times before the break, and the score was knotted up 17-17 at halftime.

Ruberg and senior guard Malachi Bunke, frequently at the top of the Trojans’ scoresheet, tied for the team lead with six points apiece. Goodhue senior forward Dayne Wojcik scored eight points to lead the Wildcats.

Wojcik, a 6-foot-5 forward, proved to be a mismatch for R-P on both ends as he ended the game with 25 points, including a shot in overtime that put Goodhue up for good while also clogging up the lane defensively.

The senior was not the only Wildcats player with length, though, with four of the team’s starters standing 6-foot-2 or taller, compared to just one starter above that height for R-P.

That discrepancy was something the Trojans planned for, and while they struggled with it at times in the first half, they grew stronger as the game went on.

“We knew their length was going to be an issue coming in. Every pass, every shot, you’ve just got to be a little quicker because of the long arms,” Drinkall said.

Both teams traded buckets for the first 13 minutes, and the score was tied 34-34 until Wojcik put the Wildcats ahead 36-34 with a pair of free throws at 4:32.

It took more than a minute for the Trojans to respond, but sophomore guard Dawson Bunke put the team ahead 37-36 with his third 3-pointer of the half at 2:59.

The Wildcats responded quicker, with a layup by Wojcik putting Goodhue back up 38-37 with 2:34 remaining and prompting a Goodhue timeout.

After the break, there was another scoring drought before Rushford-Peterson senior Andrew Hoiness hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining to go ahead 40-38.

R-P has had a number of players step up for big scoring nights throughout the season, so when Hoiness and Dawson Bunke hit the team’s crucial shots late rather than Ruberg and Malachi Bunke, it was no surprise to Drinkall the way it might have been to a more casual fan.

“We’ve had 5 different guys lead our team in scoring, on any given game. Different guys stepping up was not a shock to me or the other coaches, they’ve been doing that all year,” Drinkall said.

The Trojans’ lead was once again short-lived, as Wojcik hit a layup to tie the score 40-40 with 23 seconds left.

Dawson Bunke was able to get a contested shot off just before the buzzer, but it was no good and the game headed to overtime.

Goodhue started the extra period with buckets on its first two possessions, with junior Adam Poncelet scoring first at 3:17 and Wojcik making it 44-40 at 2:11.

Rushford-Peterson junior guard Grady Hengel laid the ball in to cut the deficit to 44-42, and while Goodhue missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on each of its next two possessions, the Trojans could not take advantage on either one as a highly-contested 3-pointer by Malachi Bunke at the buzzer was off the mark.

Wojcik was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points as the only Wildcat in double digits.

It was an even scoring night overall for the Trojans, with Ruberg leading the way with 13 points, Dawson Bunke scoring nine, Hengel at eight and Bunke and Hoiness at six apiece.

The Trojans’ class of five seniors closed its career in bittersweet fashion, with a heartrending loss that capped a stellar season. However, after a strange handful of years in the midst of the pandemic, Drinkall was just happy the team had 22 wins to look back fondly upon.

“For them to go out having a great senior year, I’m just proud. They haven’t had necessarily the most normal high school career with Covid, losing football games and not even having a spring sport one year,” Drinkall said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

