WATCH NOW: High school basketball: R-P boys' long-range shooting blows by St. Charles

RUSHFORD — When the Rushford-Peterson boys basketball team was shooting around before Tuesday’s game against Saint Charles, the players could tell that the energy in the gym was different.

As they were hoisting up their warm-up shots, they were sinking them even more than the hot-shooting team typically does.

Once the game got under way, that momentum carried over and senior guard Andrew Hoiness hit a pair of threes on the Trojans’ first few possessions to set the tone in an 84-31 win over the Three Rivers Conference foe Saint Charles.

“I was feeling good in warmups and my teammates were finding me open and I was hitting shots for them,” Hoiness said.

By the end of the game, Rushford-Peterson had hit an incredible 19 three pointers, with eight different players making at least one. Hoiness and sophomore Dawson Bunke tied for the team lead with five triples each.

After Hoiness’ pair of early threes the Trojans (10-3, 6-2) held a 6-1 lead, but the Saints (1-12, 0-5) were not ready to go down just yet, tying the score 6-6 a minute later.

That back-and-forth continued for the next few minutes until the score was tied 11-11 at 12-minutes, 33-seconds.

After that point R-P grabbed control and did not look back, outscoring the Saints 31-8 in the remainder of the half to take a 42-19 lead into the break.

Hoiness had 11 points and Bunke had 9 points, with each hitting a trio of threes in the first half, but neither guard led the team in scoring at the break. Instead, it was senior center Justin Ruberg that led the way with 14 points.

Ruberg is the team’s leading scorer in most of their games, thanks to a symbiotic relationship with the team’s three-point marksmen.

“Justin’s a good scorer for us, but he’s also a great passer. Unselfish. He makes the rest of our team better. If they’re going to take two guys to double him, one of our good shooters is going to be open,” head coach Chris Drinkall said.

On the other side of the coin, once the three-point shooters get hot, the lane opens up as the defenders flock to the perimeter and Ruberg was able to make his presence felt down low.

The Trojans starters stayed in for the first few minutes of the second half, widening the lead to 58-23 before handing the reins to the team’s reserves.

The bench players did not miss a beat, continuing the three-point barrage for the final 13 minutes of the game.

“When we’re having fun and there’s energy in the gym and the crowd, I think everyone feels a little more confident,” Drinkall said.

Ruberg led all scorers in the game with 18 points, with Hoiness close behind with 17 and Bunke scoring 15 as well.

Saint Charles was led by a 14-point game by sophomore Owen Maloney.

While the Trojans overmatched the Saints, it was important for the team to build up some offensive momentum with their next game being the toughest one on their schedule: a Thursday night road trip to face 13-0 Caledonia, the second-ranked team in Class AA.

Rushford-Peterson is no slouch themselves, ranking seventh in Class A, but Drinkall is the first to admit the team is hoping to stay as hot as they were against Saint Charles for the next two days.

“We’re going to need all the luck we’ve got against Caledonia, so hopefully this rolls over into the Thursday night game,” he said.

From the players’ point of view, once they study up on the Warriors, the only thing left to do is just give it their all.

“We’re going to have practice tomorrow, prepare for them, and go in and just play our hearts out,” Hoiness said.

