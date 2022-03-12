WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Lewiston-Altura misses shots at buzzer in loss to Caledonia

ROCHESTER — After fifth-seeded Lewiston-Altura pulled off an upset in the MSHSL Section 1AA quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Cardinals looked like they might have some more magic in them in Saturday’s semifinal matchup against top-seeded Caledonia at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.

L-A held a lead for much of the first half, though the Warriors showed why they are considered one of the best teams in the state with a run early in the second half to surge into the lead.

Still the Cardinals hung around, trailing by two points with possession with 15 seconds remaining. Lewiston-Altura had a chance to win, firing off a pair of shots in the waning moments, though both were barely off the mark and the Warriors survived for a 55-53 win to advance to the section final.

Lewiston-Altura’s best shot of that final possession came when senior forward Thomas Menk, a Saint John’s University commit, took a 3-pointer that bounced off the front of the rim and caromed off the backboard.

It was a shot that was on target, just a little too soft, but in the air it looked like it had a great shot of ending the game in an upset.

“He was about an inch or inch and a half away from sending us onto the next round,” Lewiston-Altura head coach Michael VanderPlas said.

Even Caledonia knew that it’s dangerous for Menk to shoot, no matter how well they defended him.

“Anytime he lets it go you’re not confident he’s going to miss, you’re confident it’s going in. We were fortunate he missed it,” Caledonia senior Eli King said.

Menk grabbed the rebound and after the ball bounced out to the elbow and he tossed up a desperation floater with a second left that went wide right just as the buzzer sounded.

It was a fitting end for a game that was back-and-forth throughout.

Caledonia (26-1) started strong, building up an 8-2 lead with 15 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half thanks to a couple early 3-pointers. The Cardinals (20-9) charged back with a dominant 17-2 run, capped off with a 3 by senior guard Collin Bonow for a 19-10 lead with 11:07 until halftime.

Bonow, who had eight of those first 19 points, missed L-A’s regular season matchup against Caledonia, which the Warriors won 83-57 on their home court on Jan. 17. Caledonia head coach Brad King thought that the return of the senior played a big role in what made the rematch so much closer than the first meeting.

“If I can have good guards, I’ll take good guards, and he’s a good guard so he helps them immensely,” King said.

For the remainder of the half, the Warriors slowly chipped away at the deficit, but Lewiston-Altura held the lead all the way and took a 31-28 lead into the locker room.

The big difference between the two teams was that the Cardinals were hitting their 3-point shots more consistently than the Warriors were.

In particular, Caledonia sharpshooting senior Jackson Koepke had missed more long-range shots than usual. But that did not stop Brad King from dialing up plays for him.

“It’s really hard, even when you’re a good shooter, and you’ve missed three or four to shoot that fifth one. We want him to shoot the fifth one, and we want him to shoot the sixth one,” King said.

That patience paid off as Koepke hit four 3s in the first 14 minutes of the second half as Caledonia controlled the pace and surged out to a 50-43 lead with 5:56 left.

Not to be outdone, Menk hit a trio of 3s in the game’s final 6½ minutes to keep the Cardinals’ hopes alive.

“It’s what you want your big players to do. He stepped up and answered the call,” VanderPlas said.

The third of those triples cut the deficit down to 52-49 with 3:37 left. Caledonia stretched the lead back to five with a putback by senior guard Ja’Shon Simpson for a 54-49 edge at 3:14.

The pace slowed from there as both teams became very deliberate with their possessions. The next bucket did not come until the 1:37 mark when Bonow laid in a transition bucket after a steal for a 54-51 score.

L-A freshman Will Kreidermacher made it a one-point game, 54-53, with a putback with 1:00 remaining, and the Cardinals burned some clock by using all of their fouls until eventually forcing Eli King to the free throw line with 22 seconds left.

The senior hit the front end of a one-and-one for a 55-53 lead but missed the back end, which Bonow rebounded. As the Cardinals senior brought the ball up the court, King poked the ball out to prevent any transition chance and set up an inbound with 15 seconds left.

Koepke was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, with Eli King close behind with 19.

Menk had 18 to lead the Cardinals, with Bonow also in double-digits with 15.

While the game did not end in the Cardinals’ favor, it was a hard-fought game against one of the state’s best that followed an upset win in the previous round, so it is not hard for L-A to find the positives through the pain.

“It stinks because it’s over. It hurts. There’s nothing that’s going to take the hurt away, but I think these guy know how special of a group this was,” VanderPlas said.

On the other side, even though the win was a bit closer than they may have hoped, the Warriors were able to scout their sectional final opponent with a bit of tranquility.

“It’s nice to get to watch the next game and know you’re practicing Monday no matter how you played,” Brad King said.

The Warriors will take on second-seeded Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AA final at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

