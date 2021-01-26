WATCH NOW | High school basketball: Lewiston-Altura hands Rushford-Peterson first loss of the season

Menk would finish with 20 points, as the Trojans did a good job of taking him away in the second half. That led to others leading the charge in the forms of Collin Bonow, Jerry Hines and Kyle Fredrickson. Those three combined for 25 points in the second half and each had their fair share of timely shots. For the game, Bonow finished with 15 points and Fredrickson added eight, while Hines recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

"They have good 3-point shooters," Trojans' coach Chris Drinkall said. "We closed out but had the hand down and Menk hit six in the first half. We did a better job on him in the second half, but a couple of other guys hit shots. Offensively, they have a nice ballclub."

The Trojans did their best to chip into a Cardinals lead that reached as much as 13 in the early parts of the second half. They were able to cut it to five on three separate occasions but each time the Cardinals answered with back-to-back buckets or a 3-pointer to keep the Trojans at just an arm's length away.

"I think we put so much energy getting back into the game," Drinkall said. "We got ourselves into a hole at halftime and I think we used so much energy to get back into it and then we get a mistake defensively and they would make us pay with a layup or an open 3-pointer. They hit them tonight."