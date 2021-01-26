WATCH NOW | High school basketball: Lewiston-Altura hands Rushford-Peterson first loss of the season

RUSHFORD, Minn. — It doesn't matter what type of year it has been, one can always count on the Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson High school boys basketball teams delivering a good game.
Even during a global pandemic, the two programs once again did not disappoint, as the Cardinals held off rally after rally before finally finishing off the Trojans 63-56 Tuesday night at Rushford-Peterson High School.
"It's always tough down here," Cardinals coach Michael VanderPlas said. "That's a good team. This was their first loss of the year and they are going to do very well. ... We're happy with the win tonight."
The Trojans (3-1, 2-1) scored the game's first five points, but the rest of the first half belonged to junior Thomas Menk and the Cardinals.
Fresh off a 26-point outing against La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday, Menk picked up right where he left off. He buried six 3-pointers on his way to nearly outscoring the Trojans by himself in the opening 18 minutes. He finished the first half with 20 points to help the Cardinals take a 34-23 halftime lead.
"Thomas the first half was unreal," VanderPlas said. "We knew in the second half, they would try to take him completely out of the game, which they did a good job. But we always look to other guys to step up and make some things happen."
Menk would finish with 20 points, as the Trojans did a good job of taking him away in the second half. That led to others leading the charge in the forms of Collin Bonow, Jerry Hines and Kyle Fredrickson. Those three combined for 25 points in the second half and each had their fair share of timely shots. For the game, Bonow finished with 15 points and Fredrickson added eight, while Hines recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
"They have good 3-point shooters," Trojans' coach Chris Drinkall said. "We closed out but had the hand down and Menk hit six in the first half. We did a better job on him in the second half, but a couple of other guys hit shots. Offensively, they have a nice ballclub."
The Trojans did their best to chip into a Cardinals lead that reached as much as 13 in the early parts of the second half. They were able to cut it to five on three separate occasions but each time the Cardinals answered with back-to-back buckets or a 3-pointer to keep the Trojans at just an arm's length away.
"I think we put so much energy getting back into the game," Drinkall said. "We got ourselves into a hole at halftime and I think we used so much energy to get back into it and then we get a mistake defensively and they would make us pay with a layup or an open 3-pointer. They hit them tonight."
The Trojans were still able to make one last surge.
Trailing by 10 with over three minutes left, Rushford-Peterson was able to cut the lead to 58-54 after a Luke O'Hare steal and layup with two minutes left. But that would be as close as the Trojans could get, as the solid Cardinals' defense was able to string together stops before icing the game with free throws.
"They did a real good job of keeping us out of the lane," Drinkall said. "We kept trying to penetrate. It was just hard to get by guys and the outside shots weren't falling."
The Cardinals were able to hold standouts Justin Ruberg and Luke O'Hare to just 17 combined points. The two had entered the night averaging over 30 points per game. Malachi Bunke led the Trojans with 14 points.
"Defense is a big emphasis of ours," VanderPlas said. "We win on the defensive end and what we can do on offense is a bonus. The defensive end of the floor is our constant. In practice every day, in games, that's the one thing we can control. We still have a long way to go with it."