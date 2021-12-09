WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Lewiston-Altura girls lose to Lancers

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura girls basketball team (0-4, 0-3) had a tough time handling one of the Three Rivers Conference’s tougher teams, losing a 61-41 matchup against La Crescent-Hokah (3-2, 2-1).

At the start the Lancers had all the momentum, playing strong defense and scoring with ease to go ahead 14-0 before L-A sophomore guard Layla Tews hit a jump shot at 10-minutes, 15-seconds for the team’s first points of the game.

That bucket started a modest 7-4 run by the Cardinals to cut the deficit to 18-7 at 8:30 before the Lancers called a timeout to stop the momentum.

The two teams were fairly even for the remainder of the half, with La Crescent-Hokah edging out L-A 14-11 in the remaining minutes until halftime for a 32-18 Lancers lead at the break.

In the first half the Cardinals frequently passed the ball one too many times, leading to an errant throw out of bounds or an interception by the Lancers, playing too passively and seeking a perfect wide-open shot rather than taking one that was lightly contested but good enough.

Head coach Trisha Schultz says that the Cardinals need to work on building up confidence in their shots as the season moves forward.

“We just have to trust ourselves more,” Schultz said. “Confidence is definitely something that we lack.”

Lewiston-Altura played well at the start of the second half, going on a 6-2 run over the first minute and a half that brought it to a 34-24 score.

Again the Lancers called a timeout and regrouped, going on a 9-1 run over the next four-and-a-half minutes to build up a 43-25 lead at 12:00.

The Cardinals had another strong stretch, going 6-0 over three minutes for a 43-31 score.

Those two second-half runs, as well as the one in the middle of the first half, show that when Lewiston-Altura is clicking, the team has potential. However, they need to work to become more consistent to replicate that play more often.

“We show spurts of great basketball but then we’re not able to finish,” Schultz said.

Following the second spurt by the Cardinals, La Crescent-Hokah went on a 12-4 lead to bring the deficit up to 20 points at 55-35 with 5:16 remaining.

That lead would hold steady for the rest of the game, and the Lancers won 61-41.

L-CH junior wing Molly Bills led all scorers with 18 points. Junior guard Cali Esser scored 12 points and junior center Emma Stavenau added 11.

The Cardinals’ top scorer was senior forward Elise Sommer, who scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.

After showing flashes against one of the stronger teams in their conference, Schultz believes that sooner or later the pieces will all fall into place at the same time.

“We know we can play better, we just need to show up,” Schultz said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

