WATCH NOW: High school basketball: L-A's Thomas Menk scores 1,000th point in seven-point win

The Lewiston-Altura boys basketball team had plenty of reasons to get excited for their game Wednesday morning.

First off, the Cardinals were getting set to play Waseca, the reigning state champions of Class AA, though most of the Bluejays’ key players from last season’s team have since graduated.

The game was being played on a bigger stage than usual as well; L-A traveled to McCown Gymnasium, the home of Winona State’s basketball program, as part of the WSU Holiday Classic which added another layer of intensity.

Lastly, star player Thomas Menk headed into the game within striking distance of 1,000 career points, needing just 23 points to hit the milestone.

The big game did not disappoint in any aspect as the Cardinals beat Waseca 73-66 and Menk scored a game-high 32 points to vault past the 1,000 point plateau.

Coming into the contest, the L-A players and coaches were all aware how close Menk was, but they did not want to dwell too much on it and aimed not to change their offense to one where they just fed the ball to their star player until he hit the requisite 23 points.

Instead, they ran their offense the way they normally would, though of course that meant a hefty dose of Menk’s ball handling as always.

“It’s not specially designed for him, it’ll go through him of course, but it’s good for our whole team,” head coach Michael VanderPlas said. “Some of the times he would have an opportunity to score in there, or get the foul, and then half the time it was drawing a defender and kicking out to his teammates that would shoot it from the outside or cut to the hoop.”

Both the Lewiston-Altura team and Menk started the game a bit slow.

Through the first 11 minutes of the game, L-A (7-0) only led Waseca (4-4) by a single point, 17-16, and Menk had hit just one three-pointer.

However, both the team and the individual started to heat up from there; over the final seven minutes of the first half, Menk scored 10 points as the Cardinals went on a 12-8 run to get a bit of breathing room heading into the break.

All told, VanderPlas was not too happy with his team’s performance in the first half.

“It was a physical game,” VanderPlas said. “We got a bit of a lead but we never took over the game like we wanted to.”

L-A came out of halftime firing on all cylinders with a 16-5 run over the first five-and-a-half minutes that put the Cardinals ahead 45-29 at 12:34.

Menk only had two points in that stretch, but he hit a trio of shots over the next three minutes to get to 21 points on the game and just two away from 1,000.

It took another three minutes, but the senior eventually got a pair of free throws at 6:41 to hit the 1,000-point mark and give the Cardinals a 58-45 lead and trigger an extended timeout as the neutral-site crowd gave him a standing ovation.

While Menk says he was not too focused on how many points he had throughout the game, when he went to the free-throw line he knew he needed to hit both to get to 1,000.

The senior has not been shooting free throws as well as he has wanted to so far this season, so it was an added bonus to the moment that he was able to sink both shots.

“I’ve had some free throw problems this season so far, so it felt good to hit both. I was confident,” Menk said.

The Cardinals held a firm control for the rest of the game, maintaining a double digit lead that got as high as 15 points, 70-55 at 1:44.

In the final two minutes, Waseca went on a desperation run that cut the final score down to just a seven-point margin, but the Bluejays never truly threatened to win.

While Lewiston-Altura closed out a victory over the reigning state champions, VanderPlas felt that his team could have performed better than they did.

“We had, it was our worst game this year in terms of our decision making, the mental side of the game,” VanderPlas said.

In a season in which the undefeated 7-0 Cardinals have five wins by 30 or more points, their first single-digit win of the year will serve as an important measuring stick as the team prepares for a tough three-week stretch against Three Rivers Conference contenders like Rushford-Peterson, La Crescent-Hokah and Caledonia.

“We’ve got a lot to get better at. We needed a game like this to show us what our weaknesses are at this point,” VanderPlas said.

Waseca’s top scorer was Elijah Breck with 18 points, and Isaac Potter added 12.

The Cardinals had three players in double figures with senior Collin Bonow scoring 13, senior Mason Sikkink scoring 12 and Menk leading all scorers with 32 to bring his career point total to 1,009 points.

When VanderPlas took over as the Lewiston-Altura head coach six years ago, Menk was only in seventh grade but the varsity coach took notice of the kid that was always working on his game. In the years since, that mentality hasn’t changed

“He’s put in more hours in the gym than anyone else in our program in that timespan,” VanderPlas said.

While scoring 1,000 points is an incredible individual achievement, both VanderPlas and Menk are quick to point out that it is also a team achievement. In particular, Menk credits his four-year varsity teammate Bonow for his milestone moment.

“We were trying to think of how many of those were off his assists. We’ve played on this varsity team for four years together. He’s a big part of this, everyone is, but he’s been a big part of that,” Menk said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

