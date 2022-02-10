WATCH NOW: High school basketball: L-A's Collin Bonow sets steals record in 24-point win

Even though the Lewiston-Altura boys basketball team entered its Thursday night home game against Three Rivers Conference foe Wabasha-Kellogg on a three-game winning streak, the Cardinals were still looking for a bounce-back game.

After a late scoring surge gave L-A a one-point win over Grand Meadow on Tuesday, the Cardinals pulled off a much wider victory on Thursday, beating the Falcons 75-51 to get back on the right track.

“We’ve been kind of struggling a little bit the past few games, I think this game really helped us turn it on,” senior Collin Bonow said.

Bonow drew the night’s biggest applause, both during play and during a stoppage in play.

First, he snatched the ball away from Wabasha-Kellogg and sprinted down the court, bouncing the ball off the backboard into the hands of teammate Thomas Menk for an alley-oop dunk that brought the crowd to its feet.

A few minutes later after another steal, the PA announcer broke the news that Bonow had just snagged the 218th steal of his career to break the school’s record in the stat, earning another standing ovation.

Coming into the game the senior guard had no clue he was that close to breaking the record, but whether he was two or 20 steals away, he was still keying in on knocking the ball loose as many times as possible to get the team’s potent transition offense in motion.

“We like to get moving, get going, and I think getting steals and going down the floor helps us a lot,” Bonow said.

Things were not always smooth for the Cardinals in the game though, with a bit of a slow start marring an otherwise perfect performance.

Both teams got into a 3-point shooting contest early, with W-K (5-15, 1-8) knocking down three and L-A (15-6, 7-4) hitting two in the games first seven minutes as Lewiston-Altura held a narrow 14-11 lead.

The Cardinals righted the ship from there, going on a 20-7 run over the next seven minutes, capped off with a Bonow layup, for a 34-18 lead with 4:37 left until halftime.

Unlike the narrow win at Grand Meadow, this time, head coach Michael VanderPlas was happy with the much quicker return to normalcy.

“We didn’t have it Tuesday, we weren’t able to get control of it like we wanted to. Tonight, we were able to stop the bleeding a little bit,” VanderPlas said.

In the remaining minutes the lead continued to expand, and L-A led 42-23 at halftime.

Lewiston-Altura had started to rotate their bench players just after the midpoint of the first half, and that ramped up early in the second half.

Even with the reserves in, the Cardinals kept adding to the deficit, eventually coming away with a 24-point victory.

Menk was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Bonow joined him in double digits with 10 points. Wabasha-Kellogg was led by a 20-point, nine-rebound game from the roster’s lone senior Adam Dunagan.

For Menk, the handful of 3-pointers in the win was a bit of a return to form after a few tough shooting nights in a row. However, those long-range difficulties also led the St. John’s commit to revamp his skills in the post and driving and slashing into the lane, as well as dishing more assists, all of which he also showed off in the 25-point performance.

“He’s been playing a lot better even though he’s not been shooting well outside, it’s rounding his game out even moreso than it already is,” VanderPlas said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

