WATCH NOW: High school basketball: L-A boys put pressure on Cotter in 41-point win

When undefeated Lewiston-Altura traveled to Winona to face off against winless Cotter, on paper it seemed like the Cardinals were set to trounce the Ramblers.

By the end of the game, that proved true as Lewiston-Altura won by a 66-25 score.

However at the start of the game, the Ramblers (0-5, 0-3) looked like they might be primed to shock the Cardinals (6-0, 4-0).

Both teams scored on their opening possessions, but Cotter started executing its half-court sets better than L-A from there, going on an 8-4 for a 10-6 lead at 12-minutes, 55-seconds with a three-pointer by senior Tate Gilbertson.

Lewiston-Altura was not able to take the lead until senior Mason Sikkink hit a three-pointer at 11:35 for 12-10 advantage. Less than half a minute later, Cotter senior Payton Weifenback tied the game again on a drive to make it 12-12 with 11:09 left until halftime.

Despite the difference in records, L-A head coach Michael VanderPlas knew his team was not guaranteed a free win, pointing to some close losses to the Ramblers in the recent past when the Cardinals had more wins than Cotter.

To shake his team out of its funk, VanderPlas knew that something needed to change, so he had the team start playing a full-court press on the defensive end despite the fact the team had not practiced the style of play, let alone using it in a game.

Sure enough, it worked, and the Cardinals manufactured plenty of turnovers as they went on a 20-0 run over the next four minutes to take a 32-12 lead and firmly seize control of the game.

However, it was not only turnovers that led to that sizable run.

“Mentally we seemed out of it until that spark got us going. Even on possessions that weren’t turnovers, we seemed to do a better job of executing after that offensively and defensively,” VanderPlas said.

In the final seven minutes of the half, Lewiston-Altura continued to outpace the Ramblers 15-6 to take a 47-18 heading into the break.

The Cardinals thoroughly dominated in the second half, holding Cotter scoreless for the first 8:30 while scoring 15 points themselves for a 62-18 lead. By the time sophomore Luke Gardner completed an and-one layup for the Ramblers’ first points of the half, there was already a running clock and the game swiftly wrapped up from there.

While the game got away from Cotter, head coach T.J. Lowe preached to his players after the game that they need to focus on their strong start to try to learn what they need to do moving forward in the season.

“There is success there. It’s happening, you can’t say I see the L and that’s it,” Lowe said.

Gilbertson was Cotter’s leading scorer with nine points.

For the Cardinals, it was a pair of seniors leading the way as Thomas Menk and Collin Bonow tied at 19 points. Fellow senior Kyle Fredrickson also hit double figures with 13 points.

It was not much of a surprise that Menk and Bonow were the team’s top scorers, as the veteran duo has been the engine propelling L-A to be undefeated so far this season. The pair have not only played four years together on the Cardinals varsity squad, they also have an extensive history of playing together in the offseason on AAU teams that has given them a sixth sense that makes VanderPlas’ job easy, according to the modest coach.

“They have a unique chemistry with each other,” VanderPlas said “When things are going well for us, they make me look really good and I don’t think I have much to do with it.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.