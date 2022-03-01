WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter girls overcome early slump in 14-point win

ROCHESTER — When Cotter’s girls basketball team started its second playoff game, it was in an atmosphere they were not used to.

Rather than being in a modest high school gymnasium, the Ramblers were tipping off in the Rochester Civic Center Arena, a much larger venue with more fans in the stands than a typical high school contest.

The heightened stakes had the team shaken up early, but after the three-seed Ramblers (21-4) found their footing, they cruised past sixth-seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville (18-9) in a 66-52 section quarterfinal matchup.

“I did think we had some bad shot selection early in the game,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said. “I thought we’d be clawing into the 50’s. It ended up being a good offensive night.”

Both teams struggled to score throughout the start of the first half, though P-E-M had a slight edge with a 10-5 lead after a layup by sophomore Haylee Barton at 10-minutes, 13-seconds.

Cotter was able to flip the script thanks to senior Sofia Sandcork.

The senior forward hit a pair of 3-pointers and sank a layup over the next three minutes to give the Ramblers a 13-10 lead, their first of the game, at 7:08.

They would not trail again.

For the senior forward, she knew that if she hit a few buckets it could quickly change the team’s fortunes.

“I think we all feed off each other. When somebody else scores or gets a steal, we all feed off of that and really get going,” Sandcork said.

Sure enough the Ramblers rode that momentum through halftime, leading the Bulldogs 26-19 at the break.

Sandcork had 11 at halftime, the only player on either team in double digits in the half.

The two teams traded buckets early in the second half, and the seven-point margin held for a 34-27 Cotter lead at 15:40.

This time, a different senior gave the Ramblers a spark as Olivia Gardner scored eight of the team’s 15 points in a 15-6 run that put the margin into double digits for good and gave Cotter a 50-33 lead with 11:07 remaining.

Gardner and Sandcork are not the only Ramblers capable of taking over the game, with sophomore Ava Killian, junior Allyssa Williams and seniors Sera Speltz and Megan Morgan all equally able to catch fire quickly.

That depth is something that Bowlin believes gives them an advantage as the team goes deeper into the playoffs and the stakes rise.

“We have the depth that if somebody’s a little off, it doesn’t sink us. I think the other teams remaining in the section, it does sink them if their top kids aren’t playing,” Bowlin said.

In the remainder of the game, the Ramblers held the margin roughly the same and finished off the contest with a 14-point win to end the Bulldogs’ season.

Killian was the leading scorer for the Ramblers with 15 points with three 3’s, followed by 13 from Sandcork and 11 from both Gardner and Williams.

It was not just a stellar offensive game from Killian, who was also tasked with being the main defender of P-E-M junior Abigail O’Reilly. Bowlin calls O’Reilly the best post player in the section, but he felt that his sophomore forward got the better of her for much of the night.

“Ava did a really good job on her. Got her hand on a lot of balls, she got on the defensive boards, she had a tremendous night,” Bowlin said.

From the modest Killian’s perspective, it did not all come down to her.

“Definitely the biggest challenge I’ve had all year. I thought our team played well and when we needed help, we had help, and I think that helped shut her down a bit,” Killian said.

P-E-M was led by 15 from O’Reilly, junior Lauren Rott scored 14 and sophomore Haylee Barton added 11.

With the win, the Ramblers advance to face two-seed Rochester Lourdes at 1:30 on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium in Rochester.

Lourdes handed the Ramblers one of their four losses this season in a 57-45 game in Rochester on Feb. 12, and Cotter’s players are excited for a chance to redeem themselves.

“We’re going to do a lot of prep and really get ourselves going and hopefully do our best,” Sandcork said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

