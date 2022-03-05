WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter girls eliminated by Rochester Lourdes

ROCHESTER — Cotter High School’s girls basketball team only lost once in the last 10 games of the regular season, and the only team to defeat it stood in the way Saturday afternoon in the Section 1AA section semifinals.

The third-seeded Ramblers faced off against second-seeded Rochester Lourdes at the Rochester Civic Center, and the higher-ranked Eagles took a lead early in the first half and poured it on late in the second half in a 62-35 game that ended Cotter’s season.

After the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 12 -- a 57-45 Eagles win on their home court -- Cotter coach Pat Bowlin knew that his players would need to step up their defensive game to match up with the stingy Lourdes defense.

A tough full-court press is a hallmark of the Ramblers program but they did not force a single turnover in that first meeting, while Lourdes held them to their second-lowest total of the regular season. That lack of turnovers meant a corresponding lack of easy transition buckets, which hurts the Cotter offense as well.

Early on, Cotter’s defense held firm and its offense did enough to give the Ramblers a 10-6 lead at 10-minutes, 55-seconds after a layup by senior guard Megan Morgan.

Lourdes flipped a switch from there, though, going on a 17-0 run over 5:20 to jump out to a 23-10 lead.

Rochester’s big three of senior Caroline Adamson and juniors Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins dominated in that stretch with 15 of the 17 points, with Bowron hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Adamson hitting the 3 that raised the deficit to 17.

An Augustana commit, Adamson is the type of player that is just as dangerous scoring as she is when she draws in the defense and dishes to players like Bowron.

“She’s, in many ways, unguardable. It’s funny because for a lot of the game she’s just kind of running the show, running the offense, then there’s 10-12 times where she decides ‘I’m going to the basket,’” Bowlin said.

The Ramblers were able to regain their composure and tread water for the rest of the half, going into the break down by 12 points with a 32-20 score.

It would be tough sledding to try to battle back from that 12-point deficit. However, when Lourdes started the second half with a 7-0 run to stretch the margin to 39-20, it became nearly unmanageable.

“It’s not as hard at 10, but once it got to 17, you look at it and it’s an awfully long shot,” Bowlin said.

Cotter dug in and went on an 8-1 rally to make it 40-28 at 9:49, but they were still down double digits. Lourdes was able to find the holes in Cotter’s press and just as quickly as the Ramblers cut down that deficit, Rochester was back ahead by 18, with a 49-31 score at 7:48.

The grind of that uphill battle had worn down Cotter, and the Ramblers only managed four more points the rest of the game as Lourdes kept the pedal to the medal and scored 13 more for a 27-point win.

Lourdes junior Vivica Bretton led all scorers with 18 points, followed by 17 from Bowron and 14 by Adamson.

Morgan led Cotter with 12 points as the only player in double digits, with senior Sofia Sandcork next up with eight.

Cotter’s defeat brought an end to an era for a highly-successful four-year career for the class of 2022. With section semifinal appearances their past two seasons, and a section championship game appearance as freshmen, the group of six made their mark on their program and their coach.

“They played an extremely high level of basketball. Their basketball IQ is among the highest I’ve coached, and I’ve been coaching for a long time, so that’s probably as good of a compliment as I can give a team,” Bowlin said.

