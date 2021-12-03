WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter girls dominate in road win over R-P

RUSHFORD — Following a pair of narrow non-conference losses to start the year, Cotter’s girls basketball team has been firing on all cylinders in its first two Three Rivers Conference matchups.

On Friday, the Ramblers (2-2) dominated early and coasted to victory in a 73-42 road win over Rushford-Peterson (0-2).

Cotter started the game red hot, scoring on each of its first three possessions for a 7-0 lead just a minute-and-a-half into the contest, with a layup by senior guard Megan Morgan and a layup and three-pointer by junior guard Allyssa Williams doing the damage.

That quick offensive momentum was not a surprise to the Cotter coaches and players after the Ramblers did the same thing in their 70-41 win over Fillmore Central three days earlier.

“We had a great start on Tuesday as well, so we’re a quick starting team,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

Two more field goals put the Ramblers ahead 11-0 before the Trojans got on the board at 13:59 when junior forward Kaylee Ruberg hit a pair of free throws for an 11-2 score. It took another three minutes before R-P hit its first field goal, a layup by sophomore forward Kallie Eide, cutting the score to 17-4 at 11:06.

The Ramblers continued to control all phases of the game for the remainder of the half, taking a 41-11 lead into the break.

Morgan had a stellar performance, scoring 15 points in the half. While she was a lights-out shooter from deep a year ago, the senior guard had only one three-pointer, instead getting most of her points on drives and post moves, showing the versatility she has gained since the end of last season.

“She’s a deadly three-point shooter, one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Bowlin said. “To her credit, her game is evolving and she’s getting better at getting to the basket and using either hand, so that’s encouraging.”

It was not all good news for Cotter in the first half though, as Williams took a hard fall on a screen near the midpoint of the half that sent her to the bench. While she may have been able to return, with the Ramblers up big, Bowlin kept her on the bench as a precautionary measure even though Williams had scored eight points already.

“Alyssa’s such a competitor that she wants to play of course, it just didn’t make any sense,” Bowlin said. “She came out on fire, looking like she was going to go for 20 tonight. It’s really unfortunate that it happened.”

In the second half Cotter’s starters scored a few times early for a 49-13 lead at 15:34, and the reserves started rotating in after that.

By the end of the game, it was Rushford-Peterson’s Ruberg that was the top scorer, as the junior tallied 18 points as a bright spot amidst the loss for the Trojans.

Morgan was next with 17, and Cotter senior forward Sofia Sandcork also hit double digits with 14 points.

Even though the Trojans have lost their first two games of the year by at least 31 points, losing a 68-30 game against Caledonia on Tuesday, Bowlin thinks those results against quality opponents do not tell the full story of what R-P is capable of.

“I see good things from Rushford right now, I think they’re heading in the right direction. They’ve had the misfortune of playing us and Caledonia early in the year, that’s two of the better teams in the league,” Bowlin said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

