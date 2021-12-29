WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter girls cruise in WSU tournament win

The Cotter girls basketball team could have made plenty of excuses for a let-down game on Wednesday, but instead the Ramblers cruised past Pine Island in a 78-50 rout on Tuesday night at McCown Gymnasium in their second game of Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

On Monday, the Ramblers (8-2) picked up their biggest win of the season so far as they knocked off previously-undefeated Goodhue 69-48. Playing just two days later, and with a game against 5-1 Worthington on the docket the next day, it would have been easy for Cotter’s players to zone out in their game against Pine Island, who came into the game 1-5 with some sizable losses on their resume.

It looked like that might be the case early on as Cotter started slow and the Panthers took a 4-0 lead in the opening minutes and the two teams dueled back-and-forth until Pine Island held a 6-5 lead at 13-minutes, 35-seconds.

To shake off the rust, head coach Pat Bowlin had his team institute its press defense and the Ramblers were back in prime form in no time.

“I do think we started sluggish,” Bowlin said. “I think we got our groove back, and how we do that is our press. I think our press gets rolling and we start playing ball.”

Over the next six minutes, Cotter went on a 15-0 run and Pine Island never contended for the lead again.

By halftime, the Ramblers were ahead 44-16.

A trio of Cotter seniors hit double figures in the first half. Sofia Sandcork led the way with 13 points, Olivia Gardner added 12 and Sera Speltz scored 10.

With the game under control, and another game less than 24 hours away, the Ramblers starters played less than 10 combined minutes in the remainder of the game as a total of nine reserves played significant minutes.

Sandcork and junior Allyssa Williams came off the bench at different points early in the second half to help ease the reserves into the action. Sandcork was the only starter to score past halftime, adding three points to her tally to lead the Ramblers with 16 in the game.

Cotter’s backups looked out of sorts early in the second half, and Pine Island went on a 19-4 run with their starters still on the court.

However, slowly but surely, the Ramblers players started to look more and more confident and their play improved steadily as the half wore on. After that initial slow start, Cotter outscored the Panthers 29-15 to close out the 78-50 win.

Most of the players that Cotter played in the second half had limited varsity experience, and a handful of the players were making their varsity debut.

One of those newcomers was freshman Clarissa Sauer, who came in and scored eight points to lead all bench players and impress her coach.

“Clarissa Sauer, first varsity game, hits two threes. Never played a varsity minute before,” Bowlin said. “She looked like she belonged out there.”

While Cotter has one of the most fearsome top-six lineup in the area, the team is still searching for a couple more players to round-out an eight-player rotation and Bowlin hopes the reserves’ experience on Wednesday might give them the spark they need to seize the opportunity.

“We’re still trying to get more depth on this team,” Bowlin said. “Maybe a couple of them stepped forward tonight.”

