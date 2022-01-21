WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter girls cruise by L-A in first game in two weeks

Back on January 7, the Cotter girls basketball game had a 10-game winning streak snapped in a road loss against Dover-Eyota, and the Ramblers were amped up to try to get back on the right track following that game.

Instead the team’s next three games were postponed or cancelled, and there was a two-week gap until the team took the floor again Friday night at home against Lewiston-Altura.

“We got to the point today where we couldn’t wait to play a game,” head coach Pat Bowlin said. “It seemed like we hadn’t played in forever.”

That excitement showed itself on the court as Cotter took a big lead early and maintained its distance in a 65-32 win over the Cardinals.

In the first 10 minutes, the Ramblers (11-3) had an anxious energy that resulted in heavy pressure on the defensive end that stifled the L-A (7-11) offense. When the Cardinals scored their first points, an and-one layup and free throw by junior Kylie Verthein, at 9-minutes, 55-seconds it snapped a 15-0 Cotter run.

The Ramblers kept rolling from there, and with 5:42 left until halftime, they led 25-5.

In the early going, Lewiston-Altura head coach Trisha Schultz was not too pleased with the way her players responded to Cotter’s aggressive defense.

“They put a lot of pressure on us and we were not able to handle it so unfortunately the outcome isn’t in our favor,” she said.

So as the half began to wind down, the Cardinals ramped up their own defensive intensity and stopped the lead from growing. At halftime, Cotter held a 36-15 lead.

Cotter senior Megan Morgan and junior Allyssa Williams were tied for the scoring lead at the break with 11 points apiece. Cotter senior Sofia Sandcork and L-A senior Elise Sommer were next up, each scoring eight points.

Much like the start of the game, the Ramblers started the second half strong. With a 15-2 run to take a 51-17 lead at 11:20, Cotter was executing well in all phases of the game.

“I think we played our best right then. Just really sharp,” Bowlin said. “We got on a really nice roll and it seemed like everything came together at that point.”

Over the next five minutes, Lewiston-Altura rebounded with a 9-4 run that cut the deficit a bit at a time when the players could have easily started mentally checking out.

“My girls always fight hard all the way to the end. I really appreciate that about them. They never give up, no matter what the score is,” Schultz said.

Williams hit a couple quick three-pointers to get momentum back on Cotter’s side, and the Ramblers rode that wave until the finish to close out the 33-point win.

It was a strong day overall for Williams, who shot lights out with four three-pointers and a game-high 22 points.

Bowlin said that his junior guard had not been shooting as well as usual in her last couple games, so he was happy to see her get back into the swing of things.

“Allyssa is such a good basketball player, she does so many things for us on the court,” Bowlin said. “It was so good to see that go in for her, because she is a good shooter, and sometimes you just need that breakout game and I think she had it tonight.”

Williams’ teammates made a concerted effort to get her the ball as well. Morgan led the team in points at halftime, but did not score in the second half as she helped her teammate catch fire.

“We were rotating well to get her wide open and to her credit, she knocked them down. She did great tonight,” Morgan said.

Besides just Williams’ 22, the Ramblers also had two more players in double digits with Morgan’s 11 and Sandcork’s 17-point game.

Lewiston-Altura was led by a 14-point night from Sommer, who has been a bright spot in most of the team’s games this season no matter the outcome.

“She’s consistent, she always pours her heart into her game,” Schultz said. “Super proud of her and I love having her as a player.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

