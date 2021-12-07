WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter boys stymied by Lancers defense

LA CRESCENT — In each of the first two games of the season, the Cotter boys have started well in the first half.

Against Lanesboro on Saturday, the Ramblers led by five at halftime before losing by five to the Burros.

On Tuesday, Cotter was down by nine at halftime on the road against La Crescent-Hokah before the Lancers (1-1) pulled away for a 37-point final margin in a 73-36 win over the Ramblers (0-2).

“When we played Lanesboro, we had the lead at half and we just kind of had some lapses, just like we did here. This lapse was a little bigger than the Lanesboro one is all,” head coach T.J. Lowe said.

Both teams had trouble scoring at different points early in the contest.

Cotter started off well enough, with a layup on the opening possession by sophomore wing Luke Gardner and a free throw by senior forward Abraham Kamara at 15-minutes, 33-seconds gave the Ramblers a 3-0 lead. La Crescent-Hokah got its first bucket at 14:28 when junior guard Carter Todd hit a layup for a 3-2 score.

The two teams traded buckets over the next four-and-a-half minutes, and a floater by Cotter junior wing Damon Syrmopoulos made it a 9-8 Lancers lead at 10:13.

For the next six-and-a-half minutes, the Lancers’ full-court press defense gave Cotter fits.

The Ramblers were outscored 14-2 as La Crescent raced out to a 23-10 lead with 3:43 remaining until halftime.

Cotter was able to narrow that margin a bit by the break, trailing 30-21.

At halftime, Gardner had seven points and Kamara had 6 as the pair combined for two-thirds of the team’s points.

Early in the second half, it looks as if the Ramblers had figured out how to break the press, cutting the deficit down to 32-25 at the 15:14 mark.

However, their offense started to struggle again and the Lancers took advantage with an 11-2 run that put the home team up 43-27 at 10:01.

The Ramblers turned the ball over a few times in that stretch, leading to easy buckets for La Crescent that started to build some momentum for the Lancers.

“They had a few open layups, a few here, a few there, and it spreads like wildfire so fast,” Lowe said.

Over the next three minutes, the Lancers outscored Cotter 11-6 for a 54-33 lead. At 6:24, Ramblers freshman forward Carson Roeder hit a three-pointer to make it 54-36.

That would end up being the final points of the game for Cotter.

La Crescent-Hokah outscored the Ramblers 19-0 the rest of the way to seal the 37-point victory.

The Lancers had the top two scorers in the game, with junior guard Mason Einerwold leading the way with 14 points and Todd adding 12.

Cotter was led by Gardner’s 11 points. Senior guard Tate Gilbertson scored eight and Kamara had six points.

Lowe feels that his team’s second-half stumbles in its first two games are a symptom of a group that has not played much yet together, and that the 37-point result may not represent where the team goes from here.

“I think it’s just a matter of time and getting time on the court,” Lowe said. “Getting over that hump, we’re close, we’re right there.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

